According to our google search, 2021 was about getting better





This is evident from Google’s annual Year in Search list released Wednesday. Each year, tech companies analyze which search terms have surged the most during the last year.

These unusually high-growth questions and phrases in search tell the company what information needs to be more accessible and tell us a little more about what we all experienced together.

After people survived 2020 and spent trying to understand the pandemic, this year’s results tell the story of a world that is trying to rebuild physically, emotionally and socially.

“People come to Google looking for ways to heal,” said Hema Budaraju, senior director of social impacts on Google’s products, health and search. “It’s a good sign of our resilient spirit and the desire of the Earth to come back and improve.”

There has been the biggest surge in the past year when it comes to health-focused searches, vaccinations, well-being, and helping others.

vaccination

If 2020 was about testing, 2021 was about vaccination.

The one-year pandemic life left many questions for many as the situation around the world evolved from virus control to vaccine protection.

“For the past few years, the topic of most people’s minds and minds has been Covid,” said Budaraju.

“Is the coronavirus vaccine approved?”, “Is the Covid vaccine safe?”, “How does the coronavirus vaccine work?”, “How many coronavirus vaccines are there?” These are just a few of the most frequently asked questions I was working on.

In response, Google sought to provide an answer with information panels and resources to guide people to places where they could be vaccinated against themselves and their children, Budaraju said.

“It’s paramount to provide timeless and reliable information related to the region. It’s our responsibility and we’re proud to do our best to do our best,” Budaraju said. I am saying. “We will continue to strive to ensure that the world recovers.”

happiness

In 2021, “Why am I sad?” According to Google’s internal indicators, it was searched more than ever, up 10% from 2020.

After the transition from paying attention to Covid-19 to protecting it, many were forced to deal with the emotions that emerged from it.

Topics such as anxiety, stress, sadness and treatment have reached record highs this year, according to Budaraju.

Many of the physical factors that accompany progress from difficult years have also attracted people’s attention.

“How to lower blood pressure,” “Why am I always tired,” and “How many calories should I eat?” Were one of the search terms that surpassed the health charts in Google search growth last year.

I’ve had a lot of questions about hiccups, but there’s no good explanation for them.

Help others

In the victory of mankind, this year’s Google search also portrayed a world that was interested in helping each other.

In addition to searching for ways to help one’s mental health, there were phrases such as “how to help a friend” and “how to help someone with a panic attack.”

India suffered a particularly terrible outbreak of Covid-19 this year, and in other parts of the world, people were asking Google how they could help.

According to Budaraju, this year’s takeaway is that humanity “had more awareness of the need to take care of themselves and their loved ones.”

