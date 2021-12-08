Pixel users claim that their cell phones were hacked during Google’s warranty repairs and their explicit photos were stolen.





Google Pixel users report that their smartphone was hacked after sending it to an official Google partner for repairs. Two users who have issued alerts so far claim that explicit photos have been stolen and leaked. One of them claimed that a small amount of money was also sent via PayPal to access his email account. Both of these hijackings were reported after the user sent the Pixel smartphone to a Texas repair facility via the email-in option. The damage prevented the user from resetting the device, and facility repair personnel have been accused of using it.

The first complaint came from game designer and writer Jane McGonigal. She advises Twitter followers not to send Google phones for warranty repairs or replacements. McGonigal said someone used her phone during the repair to log in to Gmail, Google Drive, Google Photos backup email accounts, and even Dropbox. While checking the activity logs, she said the hacker opened a lot of selfies in hopes of finding nudity.

McGonigal claims that the photo they opened was a photo of her in a swimsuit, sports bra, and body-fitting dress, and a post-surgery seam. Hackers have reportedly removed Google Security Notifications for their backup email accounts.

Hackers allegedly changed Gmail settings to mark all security messages from Google as spam. In addition, according to Google support, she says the phone never reached the repair facility, even though FedEx marked the courier as delivered.

Another similar instance was reported by a Pixel user on Reddit and first reported by Android police. The user was hacked, claiming to have sent a Pixel smartphone for repair at a facility in Texas. A Reddit user said his wife and his nudity were posted to his wife’s social media account. The hacker tried to access her Google account to lock her out and used her PayPal to send someone $ 5 (about Rs. 450) as a test.

Google responded to The Verge, saying they were investigating the claim. The company advises users to reset the device before mailing it for repair, but in both of the above cases, the user said it was impossible.

Tasneem Akolawala is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360. Her reporting expertise includes the entire smartphone, wearable, app, social media, and technology industries. She reports from Mumbai and also writes about the ups and downs of India's telecommunications sector. Tasneem can be accessed on Twitter at @MuteRiot and leads, tips and releases can be sent to [email protected]

