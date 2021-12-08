iOS 15.2 adds “parts and service history” feature to iPhone





With the release of iOS 15.2, Apple will add a new Parts and Service History section to the Settings app. This allows the user to check the service history of the iPhone and verify that the component used for the repair is genuine.

As outlined in the new support document, iPhone users with iOS 15.2 or later installed[設定]>[一般]>[パーツとサービス履歴にアクセスしようとしています]You can move to. The Parts and Service History section is only available if the repair was done on your iPhone.

Apple provides a variety of information about the components, depending on the version of the iPhone.

For ‌iPhone‌XR, XS, XS Max or later (including iPhone SE (2nd generation)), you can check if the battery has been replaced. For iPhone 11 models, iPhone 12 models, and iPhone 13 models, you can check if the battery or display has been replaced. For ‌iPhone12‌ and ‌iPhone13‌ models, you can check if the battery, display, or camera has been replaced.

If the fix was made using genuine Apple parts and tools, the repairs in this section will display a list of “Genuine Apple Parts” next to the repaired component.

The “Unknown Part” message is if the part is incompletely installed, if the part has been replaced with a non-genuine component, if the part is already in use, if it is installed on another iPhone, or if the part is installed. Is not working as expected. In earlier versions of iOS, customers can only check if a replacement part has been identified as an unknown part.

According to Apple, the messages in the Service History section do not affect the ability of the iPhone to use its battery, display, or camera. Information is collected and stored on the device, which Apple uses to analyze service needs, safety, and improve future products.

With the addition of “Parts and Services History” to ‌iPhone‌, Apple has made changes to the ‌iPhone13‌ model. At the time of release, it was discovered that replacing the broken display on the iPhone 13 without using Apple’s proprietary tools and components would invalidate Face ID.

In response to backlash from the repair community, Apple has announced that it will introduce a software update that will allow repairs of displays that do not affect Face ID. iOS 15.2 removes certain pairing requirements that caused Face ID to fail when a repair shop repairs a display without an Apple-certified device.

Apple has previously introduced Touch ID, True Tone features, and repair restrictions for the iPhone 12 camera, but if you limit the iPhone repair options and disable the iPhone features, you will always face blowback. Apple has decided to keep the functionality of the iPhone and let customers know if the component is non-genuine. This new section streamlines the messaging of repair components.

In November, Apple announced plans for a new self-service repair program that would allow users to complete repairs to their device using the instruction manuals and components provided by Apple. It participates in the Apple Certified Services Program and Apple’s Independent Repair Provider Program. This program provides Apple parts and tools to independent repair shops that are not AASP.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2021/12/08/ios-15-2-parts-and-service-history/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos