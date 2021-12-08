Kuo: The AirPods Pro 2 and three new Apple Watch models are scheduled for fall 2022 and will be the iPhone SE with a large display in 2023.





In addition to augmented reality, Ming-Chi Kuo also mentioned several other products in a report released today. Reliable Apple analysts expect three new Apple Watch models to debut next year, including the Apple Watch Series 8, the new Apple Watch SE, and the previously rumored rugged sports version.

A major upgrade to the AirPods Pro will also be released in late 2022 with a “significantly upgraded” chip. Bloomberg previously reported that the new AirPods Pro could be the first to feature an onboard health sensor and feature a radical chassis redesign that completely eradicates the stem.

Unfortunately, Kuo doesn’t elaborate on what to expect from the 2022 Apple Watch lineup. For the release of Series 7, Kuo and other publications reported that the device features a new “square” industrial design with flat sides. This did not happen. In fact, the Apple Watch Series 7’s design is slightly more rounded than the Series 6.

It’s not yet clear if the square design will reappear in the future Apple Watch Series 8. Also, it’s still unclear what the 2022 Apple Watch SE update will bring.

Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to add a temperature sensor to further enable health and fitness tracking.

Rumors of sports watches are interesting. Bloomberg said last year that the “Explorer” model has impact resistance and a protective exterior similar to a Casio G-Shock watch. This device will be sold to extreme sports athletes such as hikers and climbers.

For the iPhone SE, Kuo reiterates previous rumors that the 2022 update is a minor spec bump ear and maintains the same industrial design with the same 3GB of RAM. However, Kuo expects the 2023 iPhone SE revision to be the first of Apple’s bottom-of-the-line phones to be more substantive, including a larger display and 4 GB of RAM. iPhone SE is typically updated during the March / April period.

