Googles 2021 Year in Search: AMC and GME Stocks, Dogecoin and Stimulation Checks





If 2020 was a year when people turned to Google asking why the world endured global calculations of pandemics, extreme weather, and race, then 2021 is why people are proactive about their reasons. It seems that it was a year of searching for a way to change to a typical method. Toss when they move towards healing. These include:

How to learn about stocks?

How to become a travel agency / Amazon cellar / door dash driver?

These are all one of the most searched How to questions in the past year, How to heal? According to Google’s annual search report released early Wednesday, it reached a record high. Alphabet-owned GOOGL, + 2.87% search engine, gives Google-searched people in about 70 countries the insights of shared obsessions such as the top news of the 2021s and the surge in meme stocks over the past year. It delves into topics and questions that serve as a full index and cryptocurrencies are driven primarily by first-time investors, or the morbid attraction of Netflixs NFLX, + 2.10% squid games.

According to a Google search, the $ 1 billion jackpot won by someone in Michigan also included the Mega Millions lottery after it became the third-largest lottery prize in US history in January. The Georgia Senate race, the effects of extratropical cyclones, the turbulent US withdrawal from Afghanistan, and the Kyle Rittenhouse rating all ranked in the top US news articles of the year, with many being the most searched in the world. Landed on the news article list. good.

These were the top 10 news articles searched by Google in the United States in 2021.

Mega Millions AMC Stock Stimulation Check Georgia Senate Race GME Doge Coin Hurricane Ida Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict Afghanistan Ethereum Price

These were the top 10 overall Google searches in the United States in 2021.

NBA DMX Gabby Petito Kyle Rittenhouse Brian Laundrie Mega Millions AMC Stock Stimulus Check Georgia Senate Race Squid Game

Both AMC stock AMC (+ 7.82%) and GME stock GME (+ 6.40%), along with Dogecoin DOGEUSD (-0.71%) and Ethereum, are the top 10 most searched news articles in the United States and around the world in the past year. Please note that it landed on. price. ETHUSD, + 0.24% Was the top two places to buy search where to buy Dogecoin? Where can I buy Shiba Inu? And where do you buy NFTs? It was there as irreplaceable tokens became a popular item and became a parody of Saturday Night Live. How do you pronounce Dogecoin? It surpassed how to pronounce the query.

It’s no wonder that a recent Rover.com survey found that pet owners actually named dogs Doge and cats Bitcoin. BTCUSD, -1.37% It seems that everyone wanted to put their feet on cryptocurrencies in some way.

In fact, many financial topics that MarketWatch has covered over the past year have appeared many times in 2021 on Google’s most searched list. But this is not surprising, as the world continues to endure human and economic sacrifices. The COVID-19 pandemic left people with many questions about the best ways to make, protect and invest money.

The COVID-19 Stimulation Check will appear both in the World and US Top News Article Searches of the year. For example, after the newly elected President Joe Biden approved a $ 1,400 stimulus check for Americans under $ 75,000 under the March US Rescue Plan. This followed the $ 1,200 and $ 600 direct payments made under former President Donald Trump. Some people were able to scrape the stimulus with their savings, but many households reported that they were still using checks for important items.

These stimuli had widespread impact. Economists said checks were more likely to spend more money on consumers, so payments of stimulus from both presidents likely played a role in driving the current inflation surge.

In terms of spending, the top buyers for this year’s search were Dogecoin, Shibacoin, SafeMoon crypto tokens, Sony Sony, + 3.11% PlayStation 5, Microsoft MSFT, + 2.68% Xbox Series X and N95 face masks. In fact, the demand for game consoles like the PS5 is so high that retailers such as Walmart WMT (-0.32%), Amazon AMZN (+ 2.80%) and Best Buy BBY (+ 1.93%) pay their subscribers. I have a replenishment behind the wall.

This leads to a shortage. Pandemic-related supply chain issues and soaring demand for many products have created shortages throughout the year. The top five Google’s most deficient queries included gas, chlorine, ketchup, food, and chips.

Google has also listed the most searched questions about student loans. This included a question about when and when President Biden would allow student loan debt.

And some students have certainly been freed from their debt this year. The Ministry of Education has provided more than $ 1.5 billion in debt from school fraudulent borrowers and $ 5.8 billion in loans to borrowers with severe disabilities. The revamped public service loan forgiveness program could also give approximately 550,000 teachers, nurses and social workers access to promised student debt relief.

In the second year of the pandemic, people around the world also searched for COVID and COVID vaccines. And the two most popular searches in the United States were the COVID vaccine near me and the COVID test near me. A COVID booster near me was listed because the World Health Organization and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended booster shots at a later stage. The main cause is the increase in COVID mutants of concern such as Delta and Omicron.

As another sign of healing, Google is interested in the COVID vaccine, despite the surge in searches for movies, bars, brunch, buffets, bowling, aquariums, and massage locations near me as the city reopens. He states that he has officially exceeded his interest in this year’s COVID test.

It’s a light story, but the most searched memes included Bernie Sanders’ mittens after the photo of Senator Vermont sitting alone with Mittens at the Bydens inauguration was talked about. Netflix’s hit, Squid Game, was temporarily the most watched show on the streaming platform, and Netflix also dominated memes and Halloween costumes, so it’s estimated to be worth nearly $ 900 million. And the giant container ship that got stuck on the Suez Canal in March has also become immortal as one of the most popular memes.

People are also looking for more ways to help others, such as how to help Afghan refugees, how to help India’s COVID, how to raise children, how to help orphans, how to help depressed families, etc. I did. The most searched way to help.

Check out Google’s complete Year in Search 2021 report here.

