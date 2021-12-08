Regulators need tools, tactics for digital technology





In most industries, it has been a long time since inspectors were able to enter the factory with a clipboard and checklist to effectively regulate.

However, as technology advances dramatically, there are too many areas where regulation is significantly behind, not only ineffective but also an obstacle. Cary Coglianese, a professor of law and science at the University of Pennsylvania and director of the University of Pennsylvania Regulatory Program, likened it to a cat.

It’s not just that there are so many new technologies out there. But that complicates the matter, Coglianese told David Evans, chairman of the Global Economics Group, co-managing director of the Jevons Institute for Competition Law and Economics, and a visiting professor at the University College London. Pointing out robotics, artificial intelligence, cryptocurrencies, FinTech, precision medicine, social media, online, retail and much more, Coglianese said that while much is happening in the industry in plurals, at the state and federal levels. ..

He said there are hundreds of different regulatory bodies. Also, in some areas such as FinTech, there are many different institutions that may enter and interact with this new technology.

See: PYMNTS Announces TechREG ™ Platform to Provide Regulatory and Public Policy Intelligence on the Digital Economy

That leads to many problems, but especially in some industries such as cryptocurrencies and FinTech, lawn wars are occurring as various institutions fight to control new areas of influence.

But more broadly, regulatory systems are plagued by inertia.

He said it would be difficult to pass the bill. Today, regulation is not an accepted concept for many, it was operated in a clearly highly polarized environment.

That said, Coglianese added that its inertia is not the only product of current legislative dysfunction. He said that overcoming that inertia often required some kind of disaster, some kind of crisis. That’s when I think I often look at the real, serious attention to the laws that regulate these industries.

Coglianese believes it is the responsibility of today’s experts to prepare to assist policy makers in the event of a crisis. What are some ideas you can do right away when the policy window opens? That’s usually because of how Congress works.

Make it happen

There are several ways to regulate, especially as the industry becomes more complex and the old methods of introducing mandatory action or performance and outcome criteria are not feasible.

According to Coglianese, regulation isn’t talking like a noun, but rather regulation. This is a verb, its activity, and an ongoing process. The problem does not have to be defined in much the same way in advance.

Coglianese suggested that one way to do this is essentially management-based regulation that directs companies to self-regulate.

He said it was actually an approach used in various areas. It’s a performance-focused approach to regulation, but it provides companies with specific steps to manage these outcomes in mind.

Already implemented in areas such as food safety, businesses need to identify potential points where pathogens can contaminate food and identify specific strategies to avoid them.

The advantage of it is that it has flexibility, he said. Therefore, each regulated entity can customize what interventions make sense for products and processes. This eliminates the need for regulators to keep track of all of them. And it has been shown to work.

That said, Coglianese said that this kind of regulation must be backed up by some sort of responsibility system.

The problem of liability is that in the case of antitrust law, it starts after the problem has already occurred, for example, people have already paid a lot of money for goods or services.

According to him, success is a variety of approaches. Indeed, there are some responsibilities and some regulations and different types of regulations in place.

However, one of the key factors is the placement of the right people in regulatory agencies and positions.

Second, Coglianese emphasized the need for a person who can maintain vigilance, monitor all of it, and engage in regulatory verbs. Part of this is wages, while the other is to attract talented people who want to serve the public interest.

Encouraging is the widespread recognition of the need to have top people in these new industries, he said. He said the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence released a report in May stating that this should be prioritized. GAO has issued a report.

In general, one of the biggest difficulties Koglians see is that regulation must obey those who know what they want to achieve in order to succeed. He points out social media and states that many consider it a problem but do not have a solution.

Ironically, I think the biggest challenges with new technologies need to be human challenges, social challenges, and our priorities and future top priorities. Unless we could understand and define the problem very carefully and build human ability to monitor and adapt over time, we could not regulate it well.

——————————

New Report: TECHREG CHRONICLE – December 2021

Summary: This report represents the first edition of TechREG Chronicle. Regulation of digital business has emerged as one of the hallmarks of our time. Through this new publication, we aim to contribute to the discussion and debate about when, how, and when not to regulate the digital business and the key technologies they use.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pymnts.com/news/regulation/2021/regulators-look-to-new-tools-tactics-to-keep-pace-with-innovation/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos