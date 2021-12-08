Google destroys global cybercrime network of 1 million hacked devices





According to Google, the network contains one million Windows-using devices worldwide. (representative)

Washington:

Google said Tuesday that it had moved to shut down a network of about one million hijacked electronics used around the world to commit online crime.

The so-called infected device botnet was also used to secretly mine Bitcoin, but at least for now, it has been isolated from the people using it on the Internet.

“Glupteba operators may try to regain control of a botnet using a backup command and control mechanism,” wrote Shane Huntley and Luca Nagy of Google’s threat analysis group.

Large tech companies like Google and Microsoft are increasingly drawn into the fight against cybercrime. Cybercrime is committed through our products, providing a unique understanding and access to threats.

The company also filed a proceeding in federal court in New York seeking an injunction against Dmitry Starobikov and Alexeia Filippov to prevent fraud on the platform.

Cybersecurity experts first noticed Glupteba in 2011. It spreads by spoofing free downloadable software, videos, or movies that people unknowingly download to their devices.

However, unlike traditional botnets that rely on a given channel to ensure survival, Glupteba is programmed to find an alternative server to continue working after being attacked, Google said. The proceedings are stated.

The Botnet Web combines the capabilities of approximately one million devices with extraordinary capabilities that can be used for large-scale ransomware and other attacks.

To maintain that network, organizations “use Google ads to post job listings on websites” that perform illegal work.

Hackers also used Google’s own service to distribute malware. The internet giant has deleted about 63 million Google Docs and closed more than 1,100 Google accounts used to spread Glupteba.

In a blog post by Google, the botnet “may recover faster from the turmoil and make shutdowns much more difficult. We are working closely with industry and government to combat this type of behavior.” Said.

