Micron Technology’s work in Atlanta





Governor Kemp has announced that semiconductor makers will bring hundreds of new jobs to Atlanta workers.

Semiconductor manufacturer ATLANTA Micron Technology, Inc. Has brought hundreds of jobs to Atlanta. Governor Brian Kemp announced in a press release that the company will open a design center in Midtown, Atlanta next year. The center has R & D operations, offices and a data center.

With the obstacles facing manufacturers and tech companies around the world, Micron Technology has everything it needs to move to the number one state in its business and contribute to a successful and prosperous economy. I’m happy. We look forward to seeing the opportunities this creates in Atlanta and seeing the innovative solutions that come from this brand new, world-class technology center.

Although Micron Technology is based in Boise, Idaho, the Fortune 500 enterprise design center serves as a component of the business’s global technology and product development infrastructure. The new center is set up to introduce a whopping 500 new jobs to the Atlanta area.

Atlanta has become a new high-tech hub featuring a rich culture and university ecosystem, said Scott Devore, Executive Vice President of Technology and Products at Micron. By establishing a Memory Design Center in Atlanta, we will work closely with world-class universities for cutting-edge technology development and expand our talent pool to bring ideas, backgrounds and experiences to R & D and innovation initiatives. can.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms welcomed the company in a statement calling Micron Technology “world class.” The 93,000-square-foot site is scheduled to open in January 2022.

Technology companies are attracted to our city with a diverse and fast-growing pool of tech talent, said Mayor Keisha Reims Bottoms. With the addition of the Micron Technologies Engineering Center to Atlanta, we have acquired another world-class company within the thriving technology sector and a valuable partner in our efforts to create high-paying jobs.

Micron Technology will offer jobs in a variety of areas once the design center is complete.

Computer hardware Memory research and development Storage research and development Electrical engineering Electronic engineering Modeling development Simulation development Business support

If you are interested in signing up, we encourage you to visit www.micron.com for additional information.

