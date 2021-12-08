Here’s what people searched on Google in 2021





Google releases its annual “Search Years” list on Wednesday, giving you a glimpse into top-trend search terms that have seen a surge in traffic over the previous year, categorized globally and by country and category.

Last year, the “coronavirus”, as expected, surpassed the global trend search list and dominated much of the US list. This year, the world’s most popular searches were more sports-focused.

The Australia-India Men’s World Cup Cricket Match and India’s England match in the same tournament will probably reflect the growing global influence of India’s hundreds of millions of Internet users this year worldwide. It made up the top two searches. The T20 Cricket World Cup and the Indian Premier League Cricket Championship, which was suspended for Covid-19 in May, were also on the top 10 list of trend search terms in the world. The NBA has also been ranked on the global list and topped the US trend search list. In the Euro 2021 and Copa America football tournaments, sports topics made up eight of the top ten in the world’s trend search. (The global “news” category focuses on pandemics, with COVID and COVID vaccines in the top ten.) The deceased rapper DMX and breakout Korean Netflix show Squid Game are also global and in the United States. I created a list.

In the United States, politics and finance have entered the top 10 trend search lists. The Georgia Senate race, which decided to rule the Senate, made a list, as was the subject of exciting payments from the government.

Mega Millions Jackpot has created both a list of top trends in the United States and a list of news searches. AMC stocks have also appeared on both, and GameStop has appeared on the US newslist, demonstrating a high level of interest in the enthusiasm caused by the memes surrounding these stocks this year. Similarly, the prices of the meme coins Dogecoin and Ethereum mentioned in Elon Musk’s Twitter account have also become the most searched newslist.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/08/tech/google-year-in-search-2021/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

