The latest Chromecast with Google TV updates provides the storage space you really need

Chromecast and Google TV are now on the shelves, and it’s been over a year since the new UI and the first real remote control were completed. We were over the moon with it at launch, but some quirks wanted us to follow up sooner rather than later. One of Google’s latest Chromecast issues is storage limitations, but new software updates have helped mitigate some of these issues.

Unfortunately, this patch has not yet introduced Android TV 12 to the device. However, that version was officially released just a few days ago. But don’t be disappointed yet. In the first official update since Google added Stadia support in June, the company has improved the way Chromecast manages a limited amount of storage, resulting in a little extra space for users automatically. It offers.

As we discovered in the summer, Google’s latest streaming devices already had access to about half of the tiny 8 GB of storage, and many users couldn’t even install or update their apps. There were some workarounds for this issue, but it was just as frustrating as you might encounter with a streaming gadget, especially with the help of a reliable USB-C hub. Especially if many of us subscribe to more services than ever before.

With the first update in six months, Google is finally doing something about this ongoing storage issue.When you run the latest software version,[ストレージを解放する]New to section[アプリのアンインストール]A menu will appear allowing you to quickly remove applications that you no longer use. It’s a much faster process than manually accessing each app page.

Even better is Google’s behind-the-scenes work to clean up the file system. People at 9to5Google said that many users saw an increase of 200-300MB in free storage space, but I was even more fortunate. The available storage was 700MB before the update, but when I restarted Chromecast, it became up to 1.1GB.

In addition to these improvements, Google has fixed some issues with HDR playback, crushed other bugs and added to the October security patch. To update your Chromecast, go to your device’s settings menu.

