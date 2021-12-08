Travis Scott – Billboard in Google’s Top Search in 2021





Google released the 2021 search list on Wednesday (December 8th). Travis Scott is at the top of the search for the most popular musicians in the United States. On the other hand, Olivia Rodrigo’s Billboard Hot 100’s number one hit “Driver License” is No. .. One of the top trend searches for songs.

Google’s top trends reflect searches that have seen a continuous surge in traffic in 2021 compared to 2020. The Houston Rapper is also ranked 4th in the Top Trend Search after Kyle Rittenhouse, Tiger Woods and Alec Baldwin. .. Scott’s name has been seen in recent headlines over the past two months since his miserable hometown Astroworld Festival in November left hundreds of injured and 10 dead. Another embarrassed artist, Morgan Wallen, follows him in the top trend search for second-ranked musicians. The name of the country musician became a trend earlier this year after his video screaming N Ward was leaked online and caused fallout throughout the industry. Besides Scott, Warren is the only other musician included in the top trending people he is in 7th place.

The other eight top trending musicians who conclude the Top 10 are, in turn, Adele, The Weeknd, Dr. Dre, Rodrigo, Marilyn Manson, Daft Punk, Bobby Schmulda, and Lil Nas X.

Google’s Soaring Song Search highlights seven Hot 100 chart toppers, including one in 2008 (Lady Gaga’s “Poker Face”) and one that was released in 2012 and re-released in 2021. increase. 1 (Taylor Swift’s “All Too Well”). Focusing on Rodrigo’s 8-week No. 1 breakout smash, this year’s top trend songs are: Swift’s “All Too Well”, Rodrigo’s “good 4u” (ranked second in Billboard’s best songs) 2021 list), Drake’s “Wants and Needs”, Adele’s “Easy on Me”, Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion’s “WAP”, Gaga’s “Poker Face”, Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like”, Lil Nas X’s “Montero (Call Me By Your Name)” and Rodrigo’s “dejavu”.

Formerly known as Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, after applying for a divorce earlier this year, Kardashian became the top of the celebrity duo’s top trend search, and Kardashian dressed in a wedding dress at Ye’s Grammy’s third listening event. After wearing the dress, it bothered the fans-the August nominated album Donda. Not surprisingly, in response to the re-release of “All to Well,” Swift and her famous ex-Jake Gyllenhaal are in the middle of the Top 10 Trend A List Duo. Jennifer Lopez has created a two-time list of former fiancé Alex Rodriguez (6th) and the current rekindled Ben Affleck (9th).

After this year’s explosive hearing, her 13-year court-ordered guardianship finally ended in November, but Britney Spears is the top musician and Adam in the top trend search for celebrity costumes. I’m behind Sandler. Sher, Doja Cat, Harry Styles and Rizzo are also in the top ten, with Serena Quintanilla and Aaliyah on the posthumous list.

