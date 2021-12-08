5G wireless is essential for scaling climate technology





This article is taken from Climate Tech Weekly, a free newsletter focused on climate technology.

Grab your phone as I want to start this essay by doing some random reader research. Look through the cellular data connection to see which network you are connected to. While writing this article, as I wind around the East Bay of San Francisco via Amtrak, I receive a strong 5G signal.

what about you? The same is not true when roaming near New Jersey’s home, but the latest deployments of 5G wireless networks have been in the past year to cover an estimated 2 billion people by the end of 2021, especially in China and North America. Accelerated faster than expected. .. By 2027, 5G will reach 75% of the world’s population and 62% of the world’s smartphone traffic, according to equipment provider Ericsson, which released the latest recruitment update in November.

What is this mysterious acronym? This is an abbreviation for “fifth generation” of broadband wireless, a technology that promises lower latency and higher capacity than the current generation (also known as 4G). Making the Internet of Things more mainstream, it is widely recognized as a great catalyst for connecting all kinds of devices, from smart meters to agricultural sensors to next-generation industrial equipment.

Of course, Ericsson has a vested interest in telling us that things are going well (after all, it sells wireless network equipment), but various management consultants are also adopting 5G. We are accelerating and discussing the innovation potential it brings.

The opportunity to combine 5G technology, the explosive growth of connected devices, and edge computing capabilities drives a mosaic of innovative solutions that we have yet to imagine.

For example, the Boston Consulting Group has contributed up to $ 1.7 trillion to US gross domestic product (GDP) with the introduction of 5G, with 4.6 million jobs related to smart city platforms, connected cars, next-generation industrial applications, and more. Is predicted to be able to be created. .. Gartner researchers predict that recruitment in Tier 1 cities could reach 60% by 2024.

What does that mean for sustainability professionals and climate engineers? According to another analysis by Ericsson, 5G technology can have a significant impact on emission reductions in the four sectors of maximum emissions. Transportation; building; and manufacturing. The study suggests, for example, that by 2030, at least 40% of carbon reduction solutions deployed in the European Union will rely on fixed and mobile connectivity.

Another analysis, by ABI Research, provides some concrete examples of what is possible. For example, automated guided vehicles associated with smart manufacturing are 45% more productive than automated guided vehicles without that capability, which has a significant impact on energy efficiency.

Ericsson’s own factory in Lewisville, Texas, manufactures 5G equipment and is a model of what is possible. This site uses 24% less energy and 75% less indoor water than comparable buildings not covered by 5G applications.

Telecom giant AT & T is also discussing 5G connectivity as a key to the sustainability of the next generation of industry. This technology is an element of a connected climate initiative, an effort to help businesses reduce gigaton emissions in bulk by 2035. Its partners include cloud powerhouse Microsoft, digital infrastructure provider Equinix, and holding company Duke Energy. Services help accelerate the transition to renewable energy. “If we can help you and it appears in your report, it’s a win,” John Schultz, AT & T’s Director of Sustainability Operations, told me when he talked about this effort. rice field.

You can see it in the work of the 5G Open Innovation Lab, where you can get another glimpse of what’s possible. And it supports 30 “mixed stage” companies currently working on related solutions. A recently published case study details an agricultural solution that uses a drone to collect real-time information about apple orchards at a field lab in Snohomish, Washington. Testing demonstrated a 50% water reduction driven by an analysis of these insights. “Ubiquitous connectivity solutions need to expand vast regions and rural locations around the world,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, executive of one of our test partners, software company Amdocs. “The opportunity to combine 5G technology, the explosive growth of connected devices, and edge computing capabilities drives a mosaic of innovative solutions that we have yet to imagine.”

As with any digital innovation, one of the developments that should be carefully monitored is the potential energy consumption associated with 5G equipment. In September, Vodafone reported that early wireless equipment upgrades in the UK could reduce network energy consumption by an average of 43% per day. But if 5G impacts the kind of data traffic growth that some people expect, the overall power associated with supporting all these great applications will actually increase. The secret is to balance and measure all the positive impacts that 5G can have on positive emission reductions.

Do you think 5G is playing a role in climate technology?Please send your comments and ideas to [email protected]..

