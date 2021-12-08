How Snap avoids the Metaverse





In 2021, the technology industry focused more energy on one question than in other recent years. It’s about who builds and owns the next generation of the Internet.

In one corner, there is a messy start-up that is eager to overthrow the existing world order and rebuild it from scratch on the blockchain. These companies are focusing on the ambitious name Web3.

In the other corner you will find the existing technology platform. These platforms envision the next generation of the Internet as a slightly more interoperable version of the existing Web. What makes it stand out is the new hardware. Augmented reality glasses and virtual reality helmets connect us to a series of linked experiences that occupy an increasingly large part of the time we are awake. The platform calls this the Metaverse.

Web3 and Metaverse will surely intersect when Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg imagines people bringing irreplaceable tokens as they traverse the virtual world of a company. However, while crypto-based platforms are still in their infancy, in the Metaverse battle, at least half a dozen established companies have already invested billions of dollars to make it happen.

Today, weirdly, let’s fly a little under the radar and talk about what’s on the easier path. While other companies are drawing a spectacular vision of the Metaverse through press interviews and editorials, Snap is quietly focusing on two ideas that can actually do it: steadily improving hardware each year. Give them a way to get away from that hardware and then profit from it.

Photo by Amanda Lopez of The Verge

The main function of AR glasses is to project an image in front of the face, transform the field of view into a virtual computer screen, receive messages, play games, and with digital or real-world objects for educational or commercial purposes. It’s about being able to interact. .. Most platform executives agree that this is good and convenient and that many people buy the hardware that makes it possible.

The problem is that the technology is not ready. Creating high-resolution projections using devices that fit the face, have a long battery life, and are affordable is far beyond the capabilities of today’s platforms.

After investigating the situation in AR this week, the Wall Street Journal predicted that tech glasses would one day become Apple’s successor to the iPhone. We considered similar efforts from Facebook, Microsoft, and the lesser-known Vuzix. And the journal dedicated just one sentence to Snap, who made the first major set of high-tech glasses when Spectacles was released in 2016: Snapchat’s parent Snap was the latest version of Spectacles smart glasses earlier this year. Added AR function. So far, it is only available to developers.

Indeed, when announced in May, Spectacles became the first pair of company eyeglasses that I couldn’t try for myself. Instead, the company seeded them a few developers to create AR effects, games, and utilities, and gave them months to build.

And one day last week, the company invited me to a rental backyard in the Castro district of San Francisco to see the results.

Only the most hardcore futurists will want these today

Within minutes of wearing the glasses, two things became clear. One is that these are products for developers, not consumers. Awkward frames, 30-minute batteries, and perhaps high prices will limit their appeal to everyone except the most hardcore Futurists.

At the same time, my morning at Spectacles was enough to convince me that AR glasses have a promising future and could print money for companies that were able to complete them. bottom.

It started with donuts. Sitting around the table with Snap executives, I was introduced to Brielle Garcia, a full-time AR creator who is part of the company’s Ghost program for up-and-coming developers. Garcia has created dozens of AR effects for Snapchat, which the company calls lenses. One such idea came up while eating at a restaurant during COVID. Like many eateries, this was beginning to tell customers to scan their code on their mobile phones to access the menu. Garcia thought AR would look better.

She used the Snaps Lens Studio software to mock up a menu that displays a virtual sitting item on a table in three dimensions. When I opened it with Spectacles, I waved my hand to advance virtual products such as burgers, sushi rolls, and pies. The donuts looked real enough that I felt a little hungry when I saw them. Compared to the QR code menu on my cell phone, the Garcias AR project was meaningfully superior. And I felt that way, even though the text resolution was relatively low, at least compared to what’s seen on current generation smartphones.

The snap team had other tricks to show off. In one game, zombies chased around the garden. (A similar demo at The Verge, Alex Heath posted a zombie tracking video to provide an idea.) In another example, a virtual Christmas light was hung on a tree.

Alex Heath, Verge’s reporter, is wearing new glasses.Photo by Amanda Lopez of The Verge

All defects are immediately apparent. The largest of these is the relatively small field of view that Spectacles can generate using current technology. If you wear glasses, you may think that you can see a digital overlay that covers everything you see. Instead, it’s a relatively small box in the center of the vision. As a result, I’ve always been moving back to a box where I can see digital effects.

In some cases, as with the Garcias menu, the objects were relatively small and slow moving, which was fine. In tracking other people, especially zombies, the field of view was so small that I could hardly play the game.

That said, the state-of-the-art technology is still more advanced than I expected when I first sat down with my glasses on. In the final demo of the day, we used Spectacles to project a toy dinosaur onto the table on which we all sat. It looked like a perfect hologram and had something in the field of view of the glasses that would please the child you showed it.

It’s a small thing today, but it points to a big future.

Photo by Amanda Lopez of The Verge

Snap faces a lot of competition as it works to transform today’s Spectacles into the iPhone of the future. Apple is developing its own headset that combines AR and VR and is reported to debut next year. Meta is working on launching AR glasses next year as well. And Microsoft has signed a deal with Samsung to work with perhaps the next generation of HoloLens headsets for consumers. (Not expected until 2024.)

Meanwhile, software-oriented efforts by Roblox, Epic Games, and Niantic are all underway and may lead to their own hardware projects in the future. (Niantic has already outsourced the reference design.)

But one thing about Snap is that, as co-founder Bobby Murphy told me this week, the company has been working on this initiative for many years ahead of many of its current competitive sets. ..

Murphy has had incredible investment and interest in the future of AR for many years prior to Thursday’s LensFest developer event. The ability to recognize and render digital experiences directly to the world is in fact in line with the way we as humans behave naturally.

To date, Snap has registered 250,000 people to create more than 2.5 million AR effects. According to the company, more than 300 of them have seen more than a billion views on Snapchat lenses. Snapchat lenses are viewed 6 billion times a day.

Of course, most of them are purely for entertainment. Make your face look younger, clean, distort and send snaps to your friends, or place a digital dance hot dog in your surroundings. But Snap is starting to layer other types of experiences, such as scanning capabilities that can use Snapchat cameras to identify trees and, more importantly, offer shopping opportunities in terms of revenue. ..

Will AR Trees Make More Money?

It turns out that all of these weird facial lenses have trained generations of users that the screen itself can be a window to the actual experience, whether it’s a smartphone or eyeglasses.

This was, in fact, a very useful starting point for starting to work on a much wider range of use case types, Murphy told me.

One of the things that Murphy can’t catch doing a lot is talking about the Metaverse. Snaps’ ambitions definitely fall under its umbrella, but the company seems confident enough in its existing vision of not adopting the current buzzwords. At the same time, Murphy says the recent acceleration of AR-centric development is a reality.

Technology hasn’t made a leap forward, but I think AR is escaping the territory of novelty and the use cases that are actually driving real value for businesses and creators are beginning to emerge.

There is no reliable timeline when the next leap will occur, and when hundreds of millions of people will start wearing their AR glasses in the way that many assume they will one day. But with the latest version of Spectacles, I’m having a hard time believing that someone will eventually not get there sooner than most people think.

According to Murphy, it was exactly this kind of unique and holistic platform development that looked ahead to our future opportunities. As an AR creator, you can create something really appealing, bring it to people through Snapchat, CameraKit, and Spectacles, and build your career or build your business through such a path.

Winning developers does not guarantee that a particular company will win the future of mixed reality. But no one can win without them. So far, Snap has more than a share of enthusiastic creators. And together, they may make the Metaverse a real reality, even if the company never calls it it.

