Is Google Calendar down? | TechRadar

Did you finish?

It was a pretty ride, but it looks like the normal Google Calendar feature is back. Some TechRadar writers report that the service is still running “slowly”, but you can use the Google Calendar browser app to use, view, create, and attend events as before. must. Even after the first spike, we’ve seen a steady decline in user reports on Downdetector.

2021-12-08T10: 09: 07.224Z

Does Google address the issue?

Almost an hour has passed since the user started reporting the issue, but there is no official word from Google or confirmation of “service interruption” on the status dashboard. However, I am confident that the work to address this issue is being done behind the scenes.

In the UK, Google Calendar has been slowly declining in the last 10 minutes. Still, Google’s status says everything is good. Yes.Please update this pic.twitter.com/NnH0wkOTQK December 8, 2021

see next

2021-12-08T10: 02: 53.587Z

What does the 500 error code mean?

What is that ominous 500 on your computer screen? According to the Wix support site, “Error code 500 is a common response from the server that a problem has occurred. The server encountered a problem when it requested a resource, or the cache is out of date or corrupted. May be a cookie. “

Given that the problem is so widespread, it seems like a server problem, so there’s little that affected users can do, but you have to wait.

2021-12-08T10: 00: 19.521Z

Will Google Calendar be published again?

Some people have seen the Google Calendar feature fully restored, so I’m very hesitant to celebrate, but others continue to have problems. Some writers are asked by Google to complete the CAPTCHA as a security measure, but once done, they will not be able to access the calendar.

It looks like the fix is ​​being pushed, but it’s not completely out of the forest yet.

2021-12-08T09: 56: 33.489Z

Mobile users seem to be fine

Some light reconnaissance shows that Google Calendar issues are limited to issues on desktops using either Mac OS or Windows. Anyone trying to access the calendar with either the Android or iOS mobile app is fine, but if you encounter any related issues not described here, please send us an email.

2021-12-08T09: 51: 19.906Z

Google of denial

There is no official word from Google yet. In addition, the Google Workspace status dashboard shows that Google Calendar is working perfectly. Google, read the room.

2021-12-08T09: 46: 31.972Z

Reports continue to flow

Downdetector is currently reporting a whopping 2,960 issues. Given that the site relies on user-generated complaints, the actual number can far exceed that.

Users commenting on the website have stated that the calendar is “down in Romania”, “not working in the Czech Republic”, “cannot sync in India”, “down in Denmark”. France and Greece also seem to be affected – is anyone left behind?

2021-12-08T09: 43: 54.945Z

Partial function?

You can enter Google Calendar and you may only see a few events from your regular schedule. I can see my events and confirmations of attendance (stored locally), but I don’t have all the other work calendars taking place at the company. I’m sorry but my boss.

Now that you’ve been able to participate in Google Meet video Hangouts using Google Calendar events, you may have easy access to important meetings if you give it a try. However, every time you refresh the page, it tends to switch between a half-displayed screen and a fully-displayed error message.

2021-12-08T09: 38: 14.474Z

Be free, workers!

Some people, like Twitter user @jerelleaj, celebrate “I’m not planning anything today.” Personnel appraisal? What kind of performance evaluation is it?

Google Calendar is down … I don’t think I’m planning anything today 🤷🏽‍♀️🤷🏽‍♀️ December 8, 2021

see next

2021-12-08T09: 32: 35.712Z

Users are using social media

The official Google Calendar Twitter account hasn’t posted anything about the issue yet, but people are working hard on the service being down.

Is anyone suffering from an unresponsive @googlecalendar server today? #google #calendar #down #outage December 8, 2021

see next

2021-12-08T09: 30: 47.073Z

The number of reported cases is increasing

Downdetector reports a surge in reports on user-generated Google Calendar issues since 9am Greenwich Mean Time (1am Pacific Standard Time / 4am Eastern Standard Time). So far, there are only 16 reports in the view, but 0-16 in the 20 minute space indicates that something is being picked up.

2021-12-08T09: 28: 03.456Z

Seems to be a global issue

Google Calendar seems to be down for TechRadar’s UK staff, and the service is starting and stopping. Contact information from India and Spain have also reported that the service is causing problems around the world.

