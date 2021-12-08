From Rave to Prep, Google 2021’s top style trends prove that images are everything





Google has released a year of search data that tracks the fastest growing terms year-over-year. After a search for top indie-style trends in the 2020s, Google 2021 data is inspiring the continued popularity of TikTok to delve deeper into the world of niche trends. The top 10 outfits Google tracked this year include rave outfits, preppy outfits, cottage core outfits, 90’s outfits, and festival outfits, and people looking for fashion advice are trying to get involved in indie aesthetics and trends. It suggests that you are.

But if new interest in rave and preparation indicates that subcultures are back, the way these words are used online, especially on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, points in a different direction. I am. Many young millennial and Gen Z fashion enthusiasts see these subcultures as ideological rather than aesthetic movements, rather than actually rave at Bushwick or brunch at country clubs. I am. Wanting to dress like a raver has little to do with being a raver. It’s a spirit that’s hard to understand for older millennials, Generation X, and Boomers. At that time, dressing like a group you didn’t belong to was a great sin for calmness, and the punishment was severe. You were either a poser or sold out.

In 2016, stylist and fashion lightning rod Lotta Volkova predicted this change in an interview with the Business of Fashion. Obviously, no more subcultures are found, at least in the Western world. She said it was more about remixing information. Today’s Children New Generation They think in different ways. They don’t even have any knowledge of what subculture is. It has nothing to do with them.

Google’s trend data goes further with her claim. In the past, clothing and aesthetics were wearer-only true punks wearing tartan pants and safety pins, and true preps were shopping at Ralph Lauren Today, but shoppers are wider in their appearance. You can immerse yourself in and out of fashion movements without recognizing meaning and historical significance.

The endless feed of TikToks fashion videos plays both sides: some use the platform as a runway and test new aesthetics over time, while newer ones like the Subversive Basicscoined that predictor Agustina Panzoni gave her. Some use it as an educational platform to delve into GenZ trends. TikTok feeds @thealgorhythm as a catchall for sexy essentials and avant basic looks after Helmut Lang.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vogue.com/article/google-year-in-trending-style-searches

