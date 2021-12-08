Innovation and technology drive new retail formats





LAS VEGASE Earlier this week, Shake Shack launched its first drive-through in Minnesota. That was a rough face for food retailers, as the CEO said there would never be a drive-through from the beginning of the company. But about three years ago, executives began to realize that drive-throughs had a larger audience in some markets. Later, Covid appeared when food retailers and restaurants doubled this format in the need for social distance.

Since then, the company has been devoted to drive-through, being a fiduciary of ICSC and vice president of real estate and development for Shake Shack Enterprises related to the ICSC national conference here in Las Vegas. We will open two in the next two weeks and there will be quite a few next year, he said in a panel session.

Like everything else in the retail market, pandemics have impressed the retailer’s dietary concept and format. Contains drive-through. So is takeout. Fine dining has been out for quite some time. Fast casual begins. Some of these trends reverse as the pandemic diminishes, while others, such as the drive-through Shake Shack hug, seem to stay here. In fact, the company is considering other formats, Koston said. For example, perhaps a small restaurant without seats. There’s a lot to learn from drive-through first.

Kitchen United’s business concept is another trend that has gained momentum during a pandemic and has since accelerated. Panelist Atul Sood, CEO, explained that it serves restaurants for off-site dining.

We work with malls and grocery stores and are also considering food halls. We aim to set up 10-12 kitchens or restaurants serving different types of food in the same facility and we consider ourselves an amenity. Benefits for clients: Access to large numbers of customers in small neighbors.

Tech Gives as Edge

As these companies expanded, they were able to invest in technology, some of which took place before the pandemic. For example, Shake Shack has reinvested in a global platform to make food as easy as possible, Coston said. On the digital side of us, drive-through is another experience. Much of our investment is in menu boards and technology that reads back orders to ensure consistency. We also make advance reservations on the app. Ideally, as many orders as possible can get over it.

Kitchen United also relies heavily on proprietary technology, Sud said. Indeed, the technology platform is a de facto revenue driver for the company. Our average order is about $ 60 as people are ordering cross-concepts. All deliverers are losing money on every order. $ 35 is probably the threshold at which it will be profitable, he said.

If you have 12 different restaurants under one roof, you need to make sure everything is prepared and coming out at the right time. This allows our technicians to gate all orders based on customer needs.

More convenient

These investments in new technologies and formats will fuel another bigger trend that panelists see on the horizon. This is more convenient for customers than ever and is to deliver food to them as quickly as possible. Existing brands, like brands in new markets, aim to fulfill this premise.

I think the next great brand is being created nationwide, Sood said. They are faster and more agile. Many of them will be in multiple formats. There are lots of small spaces and less space for customers to sit and eat. A new lane for entering and exiting. More ghost kitchens I’m betting on.

Meanwhile, the world’s Red Robin, with its large lobby and dining area, is likely to decline, he continued. He thinks full service will come back, but I don’t think people want it anymore. Full service is awakening to gain some of the market share that fast casual has gained over the last decade. Some of what they do with virtual concepts is pretty innovative.

At the same time, the restaurant is wary of the pendulum swinging in any direction. Koston said he is aiming for a balanced portfolio. We don’t want to be a full drive through the company.do not want [our restaurants] Backed up in a row of cars on the street.

