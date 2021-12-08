Apple is reportedly planning to launch a new iPhone SE model in 2022 and 2023.





According to TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, Apple plans to launch two new iPhone SE models over the next two years.

In an investor note seen by MacRumors, Kuo explained that Apple has two new “iPhone SE” models planned for 2022 and 2023, respectively. The 2022 iPhone SE was reportedly launched earlier this year with 3GB of memory, and the 2023 iPhone SE has more important changes, including a larger display and 4GB of memory. increase.

Apple plans to release a new iPhone SE in 2023 with a display larger than the 1H22 SE’s 4.7-inch and 4GB memory support (3GB for the 1H22 SE). Luxshare-ICT is expected to become the NPI supplier for the 2023 iPhone SE.

Kuo’s predictions are in line with many existing rumors about the next-generation iPhone SE model. Display analyst Ross Young previously worked on the new 4.7-inch iPhone SE with 5G connectivity that Apple will launch in 2022, and in 2024 the successor to the 5.7- to 6.1-inch LCD display. He said he is working on the “iPhone SE” model. The larger “iPhone SE” model was scheduled for 2023, but was pushed back in 2024, but Kuo says today he believes it remains on the 2023 card.

Other rumors suggest that this larger “iPhone SE” model will feature an iPhone XR-like design, potentially with a perforated front camera, and Apple’s last iPhone with an LCD display. .. Meanwhile, the 2022 iPhone SE is expected to maintain the current model design and 4.7-inch display and add 5G connectivity, but it’s not clear whether it will include the A14 or A15 chips. ..

TrendForce believes the next-generation 4.7-inch iPhone SE will be available in the first quarter of 2022.

