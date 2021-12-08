Infinix enters the laptop market and launches three laptops at Flipkart.Check price and function





Infinix, a Chinese smartphone maker from Transsion Holdings, has entered the laptop market today with the launch of the INBook X1 series laptops at Flipkart. This laptop features the latest Windows 11 Intel cores and three processor variants. i3 (8GB + 256GB), i5 (8GB + 512GB), i7 (16GB + 512GB). Laptops will be available on Flipkart starting December 15th at introductory prices of 35,999 (i3), 45,999 (i5) and 55,999 (i7), respectively.

The INBook X1 laptop is available in all styles with three premium colors and vibrant colors: Noble Red, Starfall Gray and Aurora Green.

The Infinix INBook i7 processor variant features the Intel Ice Lake Core i7 chipset with LPDDR4X with 3200Mhz memory frequency and ROM quality-NVMe PCIe 3.0 SSD storage. Both the i3 and i5 are offered in dual channel memory with 8GB DDR4X RAM, while the i7 has 16GB DDR4X RAM.

All three variations of the Infinix INBook X1 series come with multiple connection ports. This includes one USB 2.0 port and two USB 3.0 ports, a USB Type-C port for smartphone charging and data transfer, and one USB Type-C port for laptop charging and data transfer. .. Transfer HDMI port, micro-SD card reader, DC charging port, 2-in-1 headphones and microphone combo jack.

Both i3 and i5 variants have WiFi 5 installed, but the i7 variant has WiFi 6 built in, so download speed is three times faster than the other variants.

Anish Kapoor, CEO of Infinix India, said: To become the standard for many corporate organizations. They need laptops to complement their fast-paced, highly “mobile” lifestyle. “

With the new Infinix INBook, we aim to provide our customers with products that not only meet their multifunctional needs, but also guarantee the highest visual and processing quality. We cater to both personal and professional needs, “Anish added.

The Infinix INBook X1 features a 14-inch laptop with a resolution of 1920×1080 pixels, an aspect ratio of 16: 9, a brightness of 300 nits, a weight of 1.48 kg, a slim 16.3 mm, and a viewing angle of 180 degrees. The Infinix INBook X1 series is equipped with a 55Wh battery and can play video for about 13 hours. The battery is supported by a 65W high speed Type-C charger. Comes with a multi-utility charger to charge both laptops and smartphones.

The Infinix INBook X1 i7 has a fingerprint unlock feature just below the keyboard for added security. This laptop offers a 720P HD webcam for video calls and meetings, and is paired with two digital microphones for audio.

When it comes to audio output, the Infinix INBook X1 has quad stereo speakers with DTS audio processing.

