Google Year in Search 2021: Cricket, Corwin, Tokyo Olympics among the top searches in India





Google India today released 2021 search results that have regained the top of the 2021 search trends in India. This list shows the most searched by Indians throughout the year in News, Sports, Entertainment and other categories. Check the results below.

Top Search: Cricket, CoWin

Cricket continues to be a major search trend this year, with the Indian Premier League, CoWIN, and the ICCT20 World Cup occupying the top three places in the overall list of search queries. The Euro Cup and the Tokyo Olympics were 4th and 5th on the list, respectively. Covid Vaccine, Free Fire Reimbursement Code, Neeraj Chopra, Aryan Khan, and Copa America were other notable searches on the Top 10 list.

Sports, Bollywood celebrities

Another popular search trend was the performance of Indian athletes at the Tokyo Olympics. The search query included Niraji Chopra, who brought India the first medal in athletics. People such as Tesla CEO Elon Musk’s Aryan Khan and three-page celebrities such as Vicky Kaushal, Shehnaaz Gill, and Raj Kundra were also interested.

COWIN, vaccination information, and Free Fire

With the launch of the world’s largest vaccination drive, the search for COWIN and Covid vaccines has increased significantly as people sought information on vaccination options and their availability.

However, in the game, the battle royale shooter Free Fire was the only game entry on the overall trend list.

Check out the fully categorized table of the most searched results below.

Search near me in 2021

This year’s search near me revolved primarily around services related to pandemics. Many people searched for vaccines, but Covid tests, Covid hospitals, oxygen cylinder searches, and CT scans also surged when they fought the second wave of COVID earlier this year.

In addition, inquiries about food delivery, tiffin services, and takeaway restaurants have skyrocketed, revealing that some people are trying to overcome the intermittent blockade.

Movies, recipes and other news

In 2021, there was also a strong interest in local films. Tamil blockbuster Jai Bhim topped the movie list, followed by Bollywood movies Shershaah, Radhe and Bell Bottoms. Hollywood movies like Godzilla vs. Kong and Eternals have put together a list of top trending movies of the year.

Meanwhile, Google also revealed that the recipe category query proved to be a buffet of terms. Enokitake mushrooms outperform trend cakes. It was an intriguing spectrum that spanned cooking, from the racy porn star Martini to lasagna.

Modak and cookie recipes add sweet flavors alongside home-style classics like Mettimatal Malai and Parak. Kada, a popular home remedy that boosts immunity, was also taken up as one of the top recipes, the report added.

When it came to the news, Covid-19 remained the most searched term, but the other important factors people searched for most were the major global elections such as the Tokyo Olympics, Black Bacteria, Afghanistan, and West Bengal. Includes events and topics.

