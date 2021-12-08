Kuo: AirPods Pro 2 with new design and improved chips will be available in late 2022





Wednesday, December 8, 2021 12:11 am PST by Sami Fathi

According to Apple analyst Ming Chi-Kuo, AirPods Pro 2, the first update to AirPods Pro since its debut in 2019, will be available in the fourth quarter of 2022.

In a note obtained by MacRumors today, Kuo states that the second-generation AirPods Pro will be available in the last quarter of 2022. Not yet revealed. The new AirPods Pro is rumored to be similar in design to the Beats Fit Pro, but featuring a brand new design that omits the short stem that emerges from the bottom.

The AirPods Pro 2 is also rumored to have fitness tracking capabilities with a new chip that improves connectivity between built-in sensors and devices. Apple recently updated its AirPods line with a third-generation model that doesn’t have advanced features such as active noise canceling and silicon eartips, leaving AirPods Pro for the next update.

