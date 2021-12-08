Google is creating a new core web vital metric





In a recent HTTP Archive Almanac article on the use of CMS around the world, the authors stated that all platforms scored high on the Core Web Vitals metric First Input Delay (FID) and Google is working on a new metric. rice field. Input lag (FID).

HTTP Archive publishes several articles about the state of the Web each year. Chapter 16 is about content management systems (CMS). This article was written by a backend group manager and head of a web performance Wix engineer, and has been reviewed and analyzed by various Google employees and others.

This article raised some interesting points about how the First Input Delay metric lost its meaning and mentioned how Google was developing new metric.

First input lag

Core Web Vitals is a group of user experience metrics designed to provide snapshots of the performance of a user’s web pages, and First Input Delay (FID) is one of those metrics.

FID measures the speed at which a browser can respond to user interactions with a website, such as the time it takes for a response to occur when the user clicks a button on the website.

The key to FID is that all major content management systems such as WordPress, Wix and Drupal have very fast FID scores.

Everyone wins the FID trophy

This article first states that most CMS scores are very good at FID. Also, platforms with low scores have relatively high scores, only 5 percentage points behind.

The author wrote:

“FIDs are very suitable for most CMSs on the desktop, and all platforms have a completely 100% score. Most CMSs also offer excellent mobile FIDs over 90%. However, with Bitrix and Joomla, only 83% and 85% of origins have good FIDs. “

What happened to FID is basically an indicator for everyone to win a trophy. If almost every site has a very high score and everyone wins the trophy, there isn’t much reason for the metric to exist because the goal of fixing this part of the user experience has been met.

Next, this article describes how Google (the Chrome team) is currently creating new metrics to measure responsiveness and response latency.

The article continued:

“The fact that almost any platform can provide a good FID has recently cast doubt on the rigor of this metric.

The Chrome team recently published an article detailing ideas for improving responsiveness metrics in the future. “

Input response delay and full event duration

An article linked to a recent Google article “Feedback wanted: Experimental Response Metrics” published on Web.dev.

The key to this article is to make it clear that Google is working on a new input lag metric. Knowing about this metric can give you a good start to prepare for what will happen in the future.

The main point in understanding this new indicator is that we are not measuring just a single interaction. It measures a group of individual interactions that are part of a user action.

The article quoted in HTTP Archive quoted the November 2021 article seeking publisher feedback, but this new metric has been under development for some time.

An article on Web.dev in June 2021 outlines the following goals for the new measurement:

“Consider the responsiveness of all user inputs (not just the first input)

Capture the entire duration of each event (not just the delay).

Group events that occur as part of the same logical user interaction and define the wait time for that interaction as the maximum duration for all events.

Creates an aggregate score for all interactions that occur on the page throughout the page’s lifecycle. “

According to a Web.dev article, the goal is to design better metrics that include more meaningful measurements of the user experience.

“We want to better capture the end-to-end latency of individual events and design metrics that provide a complete picture of overall responsiveness over the life of the page.

… We plan to use this new metric to extend it to capture the entire event period from the first user input until the next frame is painted after running all event handlers.

We will also measure interactions rather than individual events. Interactions are a group of events that are dispatched as part of the same logical user gesture (eg pointerdown, click, pointerup). “

It is also explained as follows.

“Event duration is the time from the event hardware’s timestamp to the next paint run after the event has been processed.

However, if the event does not cause an update, the time period is from the time stamp of the event hardware to the time when it is certain that no update will occur. “

Two approaches to interaction latencymetrics

Web.dev explains that Chrome engineers are exploring two approaches to measuring interaction latency.

Maximum event period Total event period Maximum event period

Interactions consist of multiple events of different time periods. This measurement is based on the largest duration in the group.

Total event period

This is the sum of all event periods.

Is it possible that the FID will disappear?

FIDs can remain part of Core Web Vitals, but what’s the point if your site scores 100%?

Therefore, it is not unreasonable to think that FID will disappear in the relatively near future.

The Chrome team is seeking feedback on different approaches to measuring interaction latency. Now is the time to speak.

