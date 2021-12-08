Why is Google down?Thousands of people have reported error 500, which explains the problem with the Gmail and calendar applications.





Google and some of its applications appear to be down to thousands of users.

On Wednesday morning, December 8th, Google’s outages reported by Downdetector surged.

230 outages were reported after 9am as traditional working days with many computers began.

The majority of the reported issues (86%) were from websites, 8% of the questions were related to search and 6% were related to login errors.

There were also some Google reports on site applications that many users couldn’t access, such as calendars and Meet applications.

How was the reaction to Google going down?

The social media platform is flooded with comments about whether Google is down or Google Calendar isn’t working. And above all, what happened to Google Maps?

It didn’t take long for the meme to arrive. Twitter users enjoy their day-to-day work without the trust of Google and its applications helping them on their work day.

A Twitter post says: “Google Calendar” Let me help you without a meeting on Wednesday “#googledown”

Another said: “A great start of the day!”

While someone else is posting 500 screenshots-Error page: “What does the beginning of chaos look like 🙂 # googlecalendar # google down”

When will Google be backed up and run?

The issue seems to be widespread, and users in the US, UK, and other European countries have all registered the issue on Google, Gmail, Calendar, and Maps.

Some people are reporting a Google Error 500 message: “An error has occurred. Please try again later. That’s all we know.

“If the problem persists, please see Google Workspace Status, Dashboard or visit the Help Center.”

Some issues have been fixed, but Google hasn’t yet addressed the issues users are facing.

