Pokemon UNITE announces a holiday event. Dragonite, add more costumes, new gameplay





After a special Halloween celebration, Pokemon UNITE has announced a new Christmas event to attend from December 15th to January 16th.

At the new holiday event, Pokemon UNITE is set to add another playable character, the Cantonian Dragon Dragonite. Along with this creature, users can buy many outfits, including Christmas-themed holowear.

New special modes and new stages will be available at this event. For example, the main battle arena, Remote Island, is covered in snow, and some wild Pokemon relocate.

At the Shivre City Arena, the Tauros, Beartic, Cubchoo, Stuntler, Panpool, and Freezer are wild Pokemon.

Currently, Hollowware includes Pikachu and Clastres Santa costumes. Cramorant, Snorlax, Mr. Mime chef costumes will be available. Garchomp, Blassoise, Gardevoir, Mamoswine and Dragonite have Christmas hats.

Trainers wait for new challenges during Pokemon UNITE Christmas event

Similar to the Halloween event, from December 15th to January 16th, users can participate in the Illuminations Challenge by selecting the Holiday Tree in the lobby and participating in daily missions and challenge missions.

By completing these missions, players will be able to collect lights to illuminate the holiday tree and earn rewards such as trainer snapshot frames and backgrounds, daily limited licenses, and trainer fashion items.

In the new 4v4 quick battle map of the city of Shivre, knocked out enemy Pokemon will become a snowman for a limited time. Snowmaned Pokemon can’t move, but can visually help their teammates.

During a snowball battle in Sibre City, players can defeat wild deliveries and receive a gift box containing random, one-off battle items that replace the current battle items. In addition, the wild avaluggs that normally appear in the central area are replaced by Articuno.

Not only that, special login gifts will be available within a few weeks.

Log in daily from December 24, 2021 to January 1, 2022 to enjoy special themed benefits and prize boxes. From December 25th to December 28th, 2021, players will have access to a prize box to receive Aeos coins and holoware tickets. , Aeos ticket, or item enhancer. From December 29th to December 31st, 2021, a prize box will be available that includes a 7-day limited license for one of the selected player’s six Pokemon. Finally, the New Year’s Prize Box will only be available on January 1, 2022, giving players the opportunity to choose one of four exclusive trainer fashion items!

Pokemon UNITE also says that during the festival there are discounted items and “cool season horoware for Pikachu and other Pokemon”.

Pokmon UNITE is available to iOS, Android, and Nintendo Switch users. The game is free to play, but users can spend real money to buy costumes and other in-game items.

