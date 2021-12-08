Alexa Together: A New Service to Help Older People: TalkingTech Podcasts





Listeners, this is Brett Molina. Welcome to Talking Tech. By the way, if you’re using Amazon’s Alexa, say this name only once. This is because I don’t want to trigger someone who has an Echo speaker, but there are obviously different ways to do it with Amazon’s Digital Voice Assistant. Useful for playing songs, setting reminders, and setting alarms. Today, Amazon’s digital assistants are taking on a new role in helping older people and caregivers.

On Tuesday, Amazon launched Alexa Together. This is an effort to help older consumers, as well as caregivers, family members, or friends who care for someone. This is a subscription service, $ 19.99 per month and $ 199 per year. Amazon is currently offering a 6-month free trial for a limited time. I write about this in a story you can read at tech.usatoday.com.

The subscription service requires a device that supports Alexa. I’m sorry, but I said again, such as Amazon Echo Speaker and Echo Show. These are some of the features that this new subscription offers. Emergency response options give users access to a 24/7 emergency hotline. They say the name is asking for help, and then a trained expert jumps on the phone to determine if the person involved needs police help, a fire department, or an ambulance. Some of the other features it has include a fall detection response as well. It’s affiliated with a third-party service, so if someone wears the device and falls, the speaker will wake up and ask if the user wants to make an emergency answer call.

Caregivers can also get help with this. They can receive activity alerts to let them know when the senior they care for, whether it’s a parent or another loved one, stands up and moves around. There is also a remote assist option. This can basically be done individually if you want to add reminders, talk about doctor appointments, or add contact information and make it available to your loved ones. one.

Obviously, we’ve seen these voice assistants become an important part of our daily activities. This is also the case with Amazon, which launched Digital Voice Assistant in 2014. I’ve seen them pop up in different ways. Through Apple, whether it’s through Google or not, they have helped us a lot in helping us with basic information about searching and setting alarms. I think many people like to set timers and alarms. It seems to be one of the more common uses, but I’m really fascinated by this use case. In this use case, you have the opportunity to take care of people who are not nearby, but you should check them in to make sure they are okay. I think it’s very convenient. From a long-term care perspective, it’s really interesting to see how technology can help ease that burden, especially for the elderly.

Obviously, this is just the beginning. I’m sure this can be seen in other services as well. You can keep all the findings and all the new information posted on tech.usatoday.com up to date.

