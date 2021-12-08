After facing an unexpected error in October, the Hubble Telescope is fully functional again, NASA confirms | Weather Channel-Weather Channel Articles





Hubble Space Telescope

(NASA)

According to NASA, the Hubble Space Telescope is now fully operational on all four active instruments that collect science.

On Monday, the Hubble Team, a joint mission of NASA and the European Space Agency, recovered the Space Telescope Imaging Spectrograph. In a statement, the US space agency has not detected any more synchronization message issues since the start of surveillance on November 1.

On October 23, the Hubble Space Telescope scientific instrument unexpectedly issued an error code indicating that certain sync messages were lost. As a result, scientific instruments entered safe mode configuration on October 25, while NASA continued its investigation.

In November, the Hubble team successfully recovered a high-performance camera for surveying, and after facing glitches, began scientific observations again.

“The team will continue to develop and test equipment software changes that enable scientific operations to be performed in the future, even if some synchronization messages are lost,” NASA said.

The first of these changes will be installed on the Cosmic Origins Spectrometer in mid-December. Other devices will receive similar updates within the next few months.

Hubble has been in operation for over 31 years now and is collecting groundbreaking scientific observations that have changed our basic understanding of the universe.

Launched in 1990, the telescope has contributed to some of our most important discoveries in the universe, including the accelerated expansion of the universe, the evolution of galaxies over time, and the first atmospheric studies of planets beyond the solar system. I did.

Its mission was to spend at least 15 years exploring the farthest and darkest areas of the universe, and it continues to go far beyond this goal.

Hubble will soon be joining space with another powerful telescope, the James Webb Space Telescope, a collaboration between NASA, the European Space Agency, and the Canadian Space Agency.

“With the launch of the Webb Telescope scheduled for later this month, NASA hopes that the two observatories will work well in the last decade and further expand their knowledge of space,” NASA said.

The above article was published by a news agency with minimal changes to the headline and text.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://weather.com/en-IN/india/space/news/2021-12-08-hubble-telescope-fully-functional

