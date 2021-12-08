In-game advertising platform frameplay raises $ 8 million in anticipation of growth – AdExchanger





Investors are all about in-game advertising startups.

On Wednesday, Frameplay, which has an SDK for embedding ads in video, consoles and mobile games, unveiled a $ 8 million Series A led by Hiro Capital, a VC fund focused on games and esports.

The round will include the participation of gamer hardware brand Razers venture division zVentures and Kona Venture Partners, a Korean VC company that makes an initial investment in the gaming sector.

In February, Anzu, a rival to Frameplay, an in-game programmatic advertising platform, raised $ 9 million in Series A with the support of WPP and Sony. In October, in-game ad tech startup Admix closed the $ 25 million Series B.

The game was already growing before the pandemic, but last year’s blockade accelerated the trend and the brand began to attract attention. According to a recent Admix survey, the majority of media buyers (81%) say they plan to spend more on in-game advertising over the next year.

The competition for these dollars is fierce, but with Disney, Pizza Hut, Microsoft, Pepsi, and Progressive campaigns, Frameplay is trying to differentiate itself through its approach to technology.

According to him, existing web technologies don’t exist in games. Games need their own standards and higher quality creativity and experience.

The Frameplays SDK communicates directly with the game engine, thinking of Unity, Unreal, or Proprietary Engine, where developers bid on different aspects of the 3D surface or in-game experience, such as soccer game player jerseys and virtual signs next door. Allows you to convert to a possible inventory. The road of racing games.

In-game ads can be targeted based on context, genre, rating (whether the game is mature, suitable for all audiences, etc.), geolocation, and device type.

Advertisers can make purchases through private marketplaces or direct transactions. Frameplay, which produces about 4 billion impressions a month, is integrated with Magnite, Adelephic, Yahoo (formerly Verizon Media), InMobi, and The Trade Desk, but with its own advertising server.

And that’s because open programmatic isn’t an option, at least for now. Frameplay wants to give it more control over the buying process while the early in-game advertising market is still mature, Troughton said.

Currently, Frameplay’s more pressing priority is to grow the team to meet demand. This is where most of the new money will be spent.

As we brought in some of the bigger games, many built their own game engines. So we need to build a layer that adapts to our technology, Troughton said. To do that, we need more people.

Frameplay currently has 45 employees and will add approximately 25 in 2022 with a focus on engineering, operations, sales and marketing roles.

In addition to increasing staff, Troughton said Frameplay will continue to work on new creative and visibility standards for in-game advertising. The IAB’s standard ad unit and traditional approach to visibility make no sense in a 3D gaming environment.

Frameplay collects telemetry data for all ad spaces every 0.5 seconds to see if the ad is overshadowed, lighting conditions, virtual rain, the orientation of the ad to the player, and what else in the game. Track what is happening. Display at any time.

We find a frame benchmark for each section of each scene so that we can accurately measure what’s happening in the game, Troughton said. If the frame rate drops, you can see if it causes stutter and if people can feel it in the experience.

In addition to its unique enhanced visibility products, Frameplay has third-party measurement partnerships with Oracle Moat, Comscore, LiveRamp, Kochava, Google Marketing Platform, Throtle and Nielsen.

