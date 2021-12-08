NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope is fueled for its late December launch





The new James Webb Space Telescope is full and one step closer to flight.

Prior to the planned launch on 22 December from the Giana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana, announced by the European Space Agency on Monday (6 December), members of the mission team went to the James Webb Space Telescope. The fuel supply has ended. According to an ESA statement, the refueling of Webb, an international collaboration between NASA, ESA and the Canadian Space Agency, took 10 days and was completed on December 3.

After a series of delays since the development of the scope was first started in 1996, Webb will finally be launched on December 22 on the Arianespace Ariane 5 rocket from the Giana Space Center in Kourou, French Guiana. It’s a schedule.

“Webb propellant tanks are separate [21 gallons] With 79.5 liters of dinitrogen tetroxide oxidizer [42 gallons] “159 liters of hydrazine,” ESA said in a statement, adding that the oxidizer “improves the combustion efficiency of hydrazine fuel.”

According to the statement, the web has been fueled and the mission team will begin a “combined operation.” In this phase, the team behind the rocket and the telescope will come together to attach the Webb to the Ariane 5 rocket and encapsulate it within the rocket fairing. Newly joined pairs will be moved to the final assembly building for final preparation before lift-off.

Upon successful launch and arrival in space, Webb will initiate a complex series of deployment operations, deploying the solar array on its way to its final destination where observations will begin.

Webb is destined for a space location 930,000 miles (1.5 million kilometers) away, known as L2, the Lagrange point, or the stable gravitational potential of the universe. Upon arrival, the telescope will spend six months on a “test run period”. During this period, the team will ensure that the telescope is properly deployed and that the equipment is functioning properly.

Webb was previously set to launch on December 18th (after many previous delays, budget concerns, etc.), but as NASA reported, it keeps Webb in the launch rocket adapter. The clamp band allows it to be integrated into the Arianespace rocket. It was released unexpectedly. The team investigated unexpected events, performed additional testing, set a new launch date, and performed a “Refueling Consent” review before starting refueling.

Webb, which observes space with infrared rays, will be the most powerful telescope ever launched into space. Scientists aim to use this device to look into the universe more than ever and to give us an unprecedented peek into the past of our universe.

Scientists hope that Webb’s powerful observational techniques will enable researchers to discover more information about the early universe and explore mysterious things such as dark matter and dark energy. ..

