2022 rumored Apple Watch lineup including three new models





Respected analyst Ming-Chi Kuo today emphasizes rumors that Apple plans to launch three new Apple Watch models in 2022.

In an investor note seen by MacRumors, Kuo said the 2022 Apple Watch lineup will include the Apple Watch Series 8, the second-generation Apple Watch SE, and the new “extreme sports” version.

The 2H22’s new Apple Watch includes the Apple Watch 8, the new Apple Watch SE, and the Extreme Sports version. Luxshare-ICT is an NPI supplier for Apple Watch 8 and extreme sports versions.

Last week, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman also said Apple plans to launch the Apple Watch Series 8, the new Apple Watch SE model, and a “rugged” model for sports. Gurman has repeatedly discussed Apple’s commitment to the Apple Watch “with a sturdy casing” for athletes, hikers, and other use cases, including extreme conditions, but Kuo’s latest note is: First approval of a “rugged” Apple Watch model outside Bloomberg. Add credibility to rumors.

Little is known about the next-generation Apple Watch SE, but the Apple Watch Series 8 may have new health monitoring features such as blood glucose monitoring. According to Kuo, all three Apple Watch models will be available in late 2022.

Kuo’s notes also include information about the following two iPhone SE models, the second-generation AirPods Pro, and the first two-generation Apple mixed reality headsets.

