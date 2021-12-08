Review: Amazon’s Halo View Health Tracker is a good second release and has some nasty quirks





Original Amazon Halo Band (left) and new Halo View (right). (GeekWire Photo / Todd Bishop)

Amazon’s original Halo Band, released last year, was notable for both what was missing (screen) and what was included. Mike provided the wearer with the option to monitor and analyze the tone of the voice.

The company’s new Halo View health band locks the microphone and adds a screen to provide an overall experience similar to a traditional health band. This device feels familiar to the Fitbit crowd.

HaloView ships today. Based on my first experience over the past week, I’m in good health overall. This screen creates the ability to monitor and rate workouts, set alarms and timers, access basic data such as nighttime sleep scores without picking up your smartphone, and of course check the time on your wrist.

The battery life of Halo View is very good, especially compared to just a day or two with the microphone on in the Halo Band. According to Amazon, the default battery life for Halo Views is 7 days, but in my experience it could be even longer.

Halo View comes with a 12-month free Halo membership, typically $ 3.99 per month. Membership provides access to data-based health insights from your device, as well as premium content such as training, meditation, recipes, and diet planning tools. This is an upgrade from the 6-month free membership offered by HaloBand.

In addition, Amazon will continue to improve Halo health services and smartphone apps with new content and programs, providing a unique way to understand and improve your overall health.

Halo View comes with a sports band that is difficult to wear. (GeekWire Photo / Todd Bishop)

However, the best advice if you plan to get one is: Wait for the fabric accessory band to become available (not available on the Halo View product page at the time of publication) and pay an additional $ 29.99 to get the fabric band. HaloView at a standard retail price of $ 79.99

It may sound trivial, but as someone who previously bought the original Halo Band with a stylish and comfortable fabric wrist strap, the rubber Sport Band that comes with the Halo View base model is literally A new device rented out by Amazon for last week’s review.

After awkward snapping, you need to thread an extra length of rubber through an oval loop, push it under the other side of the band, rub your wrist, and pull the skin in the process.

To be fair, this process has been a bit less painful as the band has become less rigid over the past week. It may also improve as the band breaks. Also, adjust the wrist position to band the loop more carefully to minimize the impact.

But the first experience was so painful that I was still afraid of the idea of ​​learning this. The Halo Band fabric band is very well made and easy to put on, so it feels like a major downgrade.

Unfortunately, you can’t replace the original Halo Band band with Halo View. The chargers for the two devices are also incompatible, but it doesn’t really matter because you can get one for free on the device.

Still, customer-focused and environment-focused, it’s a shame that Amazon couldn’t reward early adopters of Halo devices by making Halo Bands accessories compatible with the new Halo View.

Another issue is the font size of HaloView. It’s so small that it’s hard to read. Yes, I’m old (and obviously grumpy), but this isn’t just about hyperopia. For example, when compared to the Fitbit Charge, the Halo View font is about 25% smaller in my estimate. This seems to be something that Amazon can fix with a software update.

Finally, there’s the ability to activate the Halo Band mic to analyze a particular conversation, and a routine to check at the end of the day to see what Halo thought of my voice tone at a particular moment. is not.

Given the privacy concerns raised by the original Halo Band mic, this is probably an outlier. This tone feature will continue to be available to Halo View users of the Halo smartphone app and can be manually activated to analyze voice tones during a conversation using the smartphone’s microphone.

Amazon’s new Halo View health band is available in three colors at a base price of $ 79.99. (Amazon Photo)

OK, enough dissatisfaction. Despite these shortcomings, I will keep the Halo View I purchased during the pre-order period (apart from the review unit back to Amazon) and pay for the fabric band.

Reason: I became a fan of the Halo service when I was using it for the past year. I especially like the activity score, which considers not only the number of steps but also the overall activity and deducts the points of the time when you tend to sit down.

I also like how the Halo service uses my data to recommend specific programs. For example, meditation to get a better night’s sleep if you find that Im isn’t sleeping properly. Of course, this type of feature isn’t unique to Halo, but in general, Amazon has come to appreciate the holistic and unique approach it takes to health.

So why not stick to the Halo Band? Frankly, I was tired of looking at my wrist band to check the time, but I just remember it wasn’t a watch.

Halo View is available via Amazon for $ 79.99. Available in three sports bands: black, olive and lavender. The other 15 sports band colors each have an additional charge of $ 14.99, and the fabric, leather and metal options each have an additional charge of $ 29.99.

