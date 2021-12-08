How to use your mobile phone’s privacy protection tools





Are you worried about how your data is used in apps and websites? This year, the Apples iOS 15 and Googles Android 12 operating systems have enhanced privacy controls, offering more warnings and options if your site or service wants to use your personal information, such as location or browser clicks. Here is a quick guide to these settings:

System setting

On iOS or Android, tap (or voice) to open the Settings app and[プライバシー]Choose. Each app has several screens, menus, and switches to limit access to your phone’s hardware (such as a microphone) and software (such as your contact list). Android 12 includes a privacy dashboard that displays the latest information about your app and shortcuts for managing the information that Google collects and stores in your Google account.

If you’re interested, Apple and Google have posted a statement on how to use your data. Keep in mind that blocking web trackers and location information can cause free apps to behave differently, and many news and cultural sites use tracking software. However, if you want more control over your information, select one of the following specific categories:

position

You can use the location services feature of your mobile phone to pinpoint your location on a map. This is indispensable for providing driving routes and so on. However, recent versions of iOS and Android allow you to share an approximate location rather than the exact location for a bit more privacy.

On your iOS 15 device, open the Settings app and[プライバシー],[位置情報サービス],[システムサービス]Move in the order of. Here you can disable or enable location services and control which third-party apps (including Google software) can use coordinates or when they are authorized to use that information. Scroll down the list to the bottom[システムサービス]Select to see how your iPhone is using your current location, such as collecting important locations such as your home address. You can turn this off or clear the history if it turns out to be invasive.

On a smartphone running Android 12, open the Settings app and[場所]Tap to open the control and see which apps have permission to use your current location. To access other settings, tap Location services. You can also manage location history settings that record wanderings. (Google’s business model includes serving customized ads and services based on personal information, which can impact the user experience.)

Apps and ads

The Apples App Tracking Transparency feature alerts you when your app monitors online activity, typically for the purpose of targeted advertising. With iOS 15 settings,[プライバシー],[トラッキング]Tap to access the controls. (Apple’s own advertising platform claims not to share personally identifiable data with others, but you can turn off those ads in the Apple Advertising area of ​​your privacy settings.)

The Apples App Tracking alert on the far left provides an opportunity to determine if you need personalized ads. Android 12s privacy settings give you the option to remove the ad ID app and site that you use to display ads specifically targeted to you.Credit … Apple; Google

On Android 12,[設定]Open and[プライバシー]To remove the ad ID and avoid targeted ads by selecting[広告]Shows a number of controls, including options. And this month, Google announced that it will automatically turn off permissions for apps that Android hasn’t used in a while.

web

Browsers have been used for decades to track you through cookies and other codes that monitor your activity for use in marketing and advertising. (Safaris Private Browsing and Chromes Secret Mode prevent surfing sessions from being saved, but these are very useful for browser trackers.)

Apple’s native Safari browser (far left) and Google Chrome each have their own collection of privacy settings.Credit … Apple; Google

The Apples Safari browser includes tools to block tracking.[設定],[Safari]Move in the order of[プライバシーとセキュリティ]Scroll down to make adjustments. The Google Chrome browser settings also have a privacy and security section. In this section you can request that the site not track you, but some sites will track you anyway.

Third-party browser apps such as the DuckDuckGo app for Android can protect your browsing, and its app tracking protection has been tested to block and report apps that are following you. Credits … DuckDuckGo

Switching to a privacy-focused browser app like Brave or DuckDuckGo is another way to get rid of many web trackers. DuckDuckGo recently announced its own app tracking protection tool and email protection for the Android version of DuckDuckGo Privacy Browser. These are in the public testing stage.

Post

For some messages, advertisers may use tracking pixels to use a small hidden image that reports to the sender when the message is opened (especially). Apples iOS 15 includes its own tools to help block email trackers. To enable[設定],[メール]Move in the order of[プライバシー保護]Select,[メールアクティビティの保護]Tap.

You may be able to bypass the email message tracking code by blocking images in Gmail using the iOS Email Privacy Protection settings on the far left.Credit … Apple; Google

The Gmail app for Android or iOS can prevent your activity from automatically loading or ringing images. Tap the menu icon in the upper left corner to open it[設定],[アカウント名]Select in the order of[画像]In the area[外部画像を表示する前に確認する]Select an option. You can also block or unsubscribe from unwanted mailing list messages at any time.

