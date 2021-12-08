Roku and Google maintain YouTube on Rokus and strike contract to restore YouTube TV





Sarah Tew / CNET

Roku and Google’s YouTube have signed a multi-year distribution agreement with Roku to offer both the main YouTube app and YouTube TV, Google’s live channel streaming service, Roku said Wednesday.

This agreement will be made the day before Google’s contract deadline or will disconnect the main YouTube app from the new Roku device. The new agreement on Wednesday also means that the YouTube TV app will be restored to Roku’s channel store within hours. As part of a months-long standoff with Google, Roku has removed a dedicated YouTube TV app from its channel store for new users who want to download it in May.

YouTube is the world’s largest online video source with over 2 billion monthly visitors. YouTube TV, a subscription service that streams live TV channels, is much smaller, but is a popular alternative to cables or satellites for cord cutters. Roku is one of the largest manufacturers of connected TV gadgets. But Google itself is a hardware rival to Roku. Streaming devices on Google TV, Chromecast, and Android TV compete with Roku, and Google is a partner and competitor in many aspects of our business.

CNET TV, streaming, audio

Deliver comprehensive coverage of CNET’s home entertainment technology to your inbox.

The carriage dispute between programmers and distributors is nothing new. It’s a daily nuisance for traditional cable and satellite TV customers. Until last year, the absence of “power outages” for this type of service was one way streaming was a departure from the past deterioration of television.

But last year, they succeeded in launching many new streaming services, such as HBO Max and NBCUniversal’s Peacock, and couldn’t launch them with the support of Roku. During the coronavirus pandemic, streaming has become more popular than ever, and tensions have increased as the long-standing tendency of people watching more video on the Internet has been amplified. Companies like Roku and Google all want to put themselves in power for the next era of television, using the commands of data, money, programming, and discovery tools at the heart of streaming activity. I’m out.

On Wednesday, YouTube said in a statement that it was pleased to have formed a partnership that would benefit mutual users of the two companies. “This means that Roku customers will continue to have access to YouTube, and the YouTube TV app will be available again to both new and existing members in the Roku store,” the company said.

Roku said in its own statement that the deal is a multi-year extension on both YouTube and YouTube TV. “This deal is a positive development for shared customers and will make both YouTube and YouTube TV available to all streamers on the Roku platform,” Roku added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnet.com/tech/services-and-software/roku-google-strike-deal-to-keep-youtube-running-restore-youtube-tv-on-rokus/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos