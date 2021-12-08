



To be honest, I thought my life of playing FPS games online was over. Not because I don’t love them, but because they don’t love me anymore. I sometimes flirt with new flirts, each time I realize within a few days that I didn’t have it anymore. Id dies many times, but never experiences the fun kill streak I’ve been waiting for. To make matters worse, Id was quickly eliminated at Rainbow Six Siege and I swear to me at the age of 13. I don’t need such negativity in my life.

Then Halo: Infinite came over and taught me how to love again.

Halo: Infinite was fully released on Wednesday after Microsoft made available multiplayer for free for weeks. I can’t stop playing Slayer and Big Team Battles as much as I’m excited to jump into a new campaign. Playing the game for free means that anyone can dive in and anyone can grab these hands.

I can’t really tell why the magic is back. Why is this particular Halo putting me back in the fold? I can tell you that another endless, round joy comes from completely destroying these children. Year-old players ROBLOX FAN 69 and Tortured Soul_420 shine at the tip of a charged plasma pistol as they drop them with a classic pistol and battle rifle combo known to all old school Halo players. These kids are desperately trying to shoot me at close range, but they don’t know the halo power of melee attacks, so I drop them with the rifle’s ass.

Sure, it could be used for bunny hopping thanks to Fortnite, but I know all the chokepoints in Blood Gulch reimagined as a map Fragmentation, but the same principles apply. Now I am the one who makes them cry. I am a harbinger of death. As a Master Chief, you can experience the joy of crouching in a maniac.

There are few moments in life that make you feel young. When you start Halo, the infinite world melts. Have you finished your daughter’s homework, remembering to pay your mortgage, ensuring that the laundry is done, and thinking about what Im is making for tomorrow’s supper? It all disappears. Returning to my major university concerns: Do you have ramen? Do you have a beer refrigerator in stock?

This kind of escape is valuable in the mid-30s. I’ve spent a lot less time playing games, but it’s great to launch Halo: Infinite, listen to the music, and realize that my muscle memory hasn’t missed me.

The game world is the most prominent old man I have ever felt in my life. Children don’t know how we had it. They can immediately play online with anyone. It was necessary to wire an Ethernet cable throughout the two bedroom apartment to support three TVs playing Haloover LAN. We shouted aloud to convey the trash between the alcove.

All this prepared me. So far I have prepared me. These kids can’t stand the chance. Children are our future, but I am their present. I’m sorry, the boy is back. Thank you Halo: It’s endless to tell you the joy of shooting games again.

