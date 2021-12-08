Apple gives customers a second chance to buy Apple Care + after repairing their iPhone or Mac





Apple is currently offering customers facing expensive out-of-pocket repairs on their iPhones or Macs a second chance to buy Apple Care + coverage for their device, but the policy comes with some strings attached. increase.

In this week’s internal note from MacRumors, Apple qualifies customers who have repaired their iPhone or Mac at the Apple Store or an Apple Authorized Service Provider to purchase Apple Care + for their device as long as they purchase less than one device. I said there is. I passed the post-repair physical examination and diagnosis a year ago.

For customers who don’t know if their iPhone has been repaired by an Apple Authorized Service Provider, in iOS 15.2[設定]>[一般]>[バージョン情報]Introduces a new “Parts and Service History” to show if components such as batteries and displays are genuine Apple parts. Software updates will be released as early as next week.

You must pay the full amount not covered by Apple’s warranty for repairs completed prior to purchasing Apple Care + Coverage for your device.

Example scenario: A customer named John bought a new iPhone, but he decided not to pay for Apple Care + coverage on the device. A few months later, John dropped his iPhone and the display cracked. John brings his iPhone to the Apple Store for repair and decides not to buy Apple Care +, so he faces high unwarranted service charges. Since the iPhone is less than a year old, John recommends buying an Apple Care + for the device so that subsequent repairs aren’t too expensive.

This policy is valid at Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Service Provider locations in all countries and regions where AppleCare + is available.

This expanded Apple Care + eligibility for repaired iPhones and Macs should further boost Apple’s service revenue, reaching a record $ 18.27 billion last quarter.

