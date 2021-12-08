Report: iOS users who opt out of app tracking will continue to be tracked by Facebook and Snapchat





The “loose” interpretation of Apple’s privacy policy allows apps such as Facebook and Snapchat to continue to track targeted ad users even if they request that they not be tracked, the Financial Times reports.

In May, Apple launched the App Tracking Transparency feature. This allows users to opt out of tracking between apps and websites for advertising purposes. Seven months after Apple introduced this feature, companies such as Snapchat and Facebook started using the iPhone, provided that the data was anonymized and aggregated rather than directly linked to a particular user profile. It is said that it was allowed to continue sharing user-level signals of.

According to the Financial Times, Apple’s position is the result of “an unconfirmed change that allows companies to follow a much looser interpretation of the controversial privacy policy.” Apple has instructed developers that “data cannot be retrieved from a device for the purpose of uniquely identifying it.” The developers interpreted it as meaning that they could instead monitor “signals” and behavior from groups of users, and these groups displayed customized ads anyway.

Apple does not explicitly endorse these techniques, but allows third parties to track and analyze groups of users regardless of whether they agree to user-level tracking. In addition, Apple is reported to continue to trust the app to collect user-level data such as IP address, location, language, device, screen size, etc., but some of this information is given to advertisers. Will be passed.

Snapchat investors are advertising campaigns by sharing data with advertisers from 306 million users, including users who ask the company not to “track” the app. Similarly, Facebook is working on a “multi-year effort” to rebuild its advertising infrastructure “using more aggregated or anonymized data,” according to its operations manager. increase.

In June, Apple faced pressure to tighten rules regarding App Tracking Transparency after it was discovered that a third party was using a workaround to identify users who did not agree to tracking, but user identification. There is no change in the looser “stochastic” method. ..

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.macrumors.com/2021/12/08/users-continue-to-be-tracked-by-facebook/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos