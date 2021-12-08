Everything you know about Apple Watch Series 8 is here





The Apple Watch Series 7 may not have been the dramatic redesign that many wanted, but fortunately Apple has another new Apple Watch to be released in 2022. The so-called Apple Watch Series 8 may be announced. Someday in September 2022. Summarize everything you know so far and proceed to the following.

Rumors of Apple Watch Series 8

The Apple Watch Series 7 is a modest update compared to the Series 6 and brings a larger display with the new 41mm and 45mm form factors. Rumor has it that the Apple Watch Series 7 will feature a new flat-edged design, but this didn’t happen in the end.

It’s possible that Apple simply encountered a production problem and was forced to delay (or completely cancel) the planned redesign. Apple may have changed its plans to redesign the Apple Watch to the Apple Watch Series 8 in 2022, but unfortunately, rumors haven’t yet drawn a picture of what to expect in 2022.

But as you know, one of the biggest selling points of the Apple Watch is its set of health tracking features. The Apple Watch Series 7 hasn’t made any progress in this area, but the Apple Watch Series 8 has the potential to change that.

Both Bloomberg and Ming-Chi Kuo report that Apple is developing a new temperature sensor technology for the Apple Watch. This technology could soon debut on the Apple Watch Series 8, allowing users to check their temperature using just the watch.

Meanwhile, The Wall Street Journal reported that Apple plans blood pressure monitoring technology, additional advanced sleep tracking, blood glucose technology, and more. It’s still unclear if these health features are ready for the Apple Watch Series 8.

Other enhancements found in Apple Watch Series 8 include faster processors, general performance and accuracy improvements. We expect more rumors to come out in the coming months.

Other Apple Watch models scheduled for 2022

But Apple Watch Series 8 isn’t the only new Apple Watch model that Apple expects to announce in 2022. Both Bloomberg and Ming-Chi Kuo report that Apple will also release an updated version of the more affordable Apple Watch SE. As a brand new rugged version for extreme sports athletes.

It’s unclear what to expect from the new Apple Watch SE, but it could be a modest refreshment with a new processor inside and perhaps some new health tracking features. By the way, the current Apple Watch SE is equipped with the S5 chip that was first used in the Apple Watch Series 5. The current Apple Watch SE has an always-on display, ECG function, and blood oxygen sensor.

Meanwhile, there are rumors of a new, rugged version of the Apple Watch aimed at athletes. This was first reported by Bloomberg. Bloomberg explained that the casing of this watch features a rugged design with impact resistance and a protective exterior, similar to Casio’s G-SHOCK watches.

Recently, Bloomberg and Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple plans to release a new rugged Apple Watch in 2022. It’s unclear if it will be released with the Apple Watch Series 8 in the fall or in the middle of the year. Please update instead.

