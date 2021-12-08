Sony will showcase robot grabber, 4K OLED panel for VR, etc.





Sony held a Technology Day event to showcase what it’s working on at the R & D Lab. This year, we’ve got some great visuals of the technology companies are working on. With the PS5’s tactile and 3D audio rehash, and in Sony’s demo reel, which is certainly a great display for creating virtual movie sets, we can get a slight grip on what Sony is picking up. I was able to see the hands of the robot that said, such as the global sensing system of Dystopia Sound.

Perhaps the most interesting thing Sony showed off was a headset with an OLED display with a resolution of 4K per inch. The headset Sony used in the presentation was clearly intended for use in labs and prototypes, but the Sony layout on the panel is reminiscent of rumors swirling around the PlayStation VR2.

This is probably not what the next PlayStation headset will look like.

However, they are not exactly lined up. Sony said the headset it unveiled would be 8K, given a 4K display per eye, and the PS VR 2 would be 4K overall at 2000 x 2040 pixels per eye. Still, it’s exciting that Sony is working on VR-focused panels and their latency-reducing technologies. In a question and answer session for journalists, Sony did not answer the question of when the display would appear on the actual product, but said that various departments are already considering ways to integrate them into the product. ..

Sony also unveiled a robot grabber, a mechanized scissors that can be used to force a machine to pick up an object. That’s nothing new, but Sony’s version has the ability to precisely control grip strength depending on what it holds, so it doesn’t slip (and begin to fall) without crushing delicate items. If you adjust it) you said you can hold things tight, like vegetables and flowers.

Oh, to get the robot to hand over the rose so that you can hold it without crushing it. GIF: Sony

According to Sony, grabber can be used to cook and line items in shop windows, but to get that level of functionality, combine movement methods with AI to figure out which objects need to be picked up. You need to be able to judge. .. It’s hard to imagine publishing such a thing right away, but it’s an impressive demo. I’m also happy that Sony made me look very robotic this month, rather than making me look like a hand holding a lot of robot parts that look eerily human.

Sony’s presentation also had good-looking visuals for other projects, as well as different perspectives on some of the devices we’ve seen so far. He showed off machine learning supersampling technology (similar to the Nvidias DLSS system) and said it could be used to improve the resolution and performance of ray tracing rendering. The Sony comparison shot GIF will hurt the quality, but you can check it out in the video below.

Sony had some clean visuals to show off the depth sensor that it says can be used in the car’s lidar system.Image: Sony

Finally, Sony talked about the Mimamori system, which said it was designed to watch over the Earth. Looking at the presentation in real time, I was a little worried when I saw this slide.

What is Sony so far?

Sony further explained that it aims to use satellites to collect data from sensors installed around the globe to collect information such as soil moisture and temperature. The pitch is that scientists can gather information about how the climate is changing and help farmers adapt to those changes. Mimamori seemed closer to the pitch than the prototype, but it shows that Sony is looking at ways to address climate change by leveraging at least some of its technology.

Some of Sony’s ideas look like moonshots, but it’s interesting to get a glimpse of what Sony is doing in the lab, as well as creating sequels to the PlayStation and Spider-Verse. Even if I couldn’t get a consumer device, I was able to get at least a pretty cool and futuristic visual.

