Apple will initially support Apple Wallet hotel keys at Hyatt Worldwide – TechCrunch





At Apple’s Worldwide Developer Conference in June, the company announced plans to incorporate home, office, and hotel key support into Apple Wallet and a state driver’s license. Today, Apple announced that Hyatt will be the first hotel partner to support the new technology. The hotel chain will deploy Apple Wallet room key support for guests. Initially, we will start with six hotels in the United States, and more in the future.

Six facilities include Andaz Mawi at Wailea Resort, Hyatt Centric Key West Resort & Spa, Hyatt House Chicago / West Loop-Fulton Market, Hyatt House Dallas / Richardson, Hyatt Place Fremont / Silicon Valley, Hyatt Regency Long. Includes beach.

The new system works in conjunction with the World of Hyatt mobile app. When you make a reservation in the app, you will be presented with a screen that offers the option to add the room key to your wallet. This experience is similar to booking a ticket or pass and having the option to add those items to your Apple Wallet for later access at the tap of a button. Also, like any other pass, you can add your hotel room key immediately after booking. Of course, the door will not be unlocked until check-in.

Once the key is added to your Apple Wallet, the main screen will display the booking date, property name, and upcoming check-in date. You can also tap the 3-dot menu in the upper right to view detailed information about your stay, such as your booking number and other details about your accommodation. In addition, you can manage your bookings by launching the Hyatt app directly from within Apple Wallet.

Not only will the hotel key be available on your iPhone, it will also be automatically added to the paired Apple Watch wallet app.

In addition to the convenience of not having to keep up with the hotel’s plastic keycards, this system may also avoid lining up in the lobby to check in. Instead, the app will notify the guest when the room is ready and the guest can check in by phone. When that process is complete, the room key will be activated and the room number will be displayed so you can head directly to the room. This reduces Covid infections by eliminating the need for customers to wait for check-in alongside other guests.

According to Apple, guests with multiple rooms can add everything to the same room key and wallet during their stay, so they don’t have to remember which virtual key to tap. Also, like the express mode used by ticket owners, hotel keys also work in express mode, eliminating the need to even unlock the device to open the door. The key also works to unlock access to hotel facilities such as the gym and pool.

If the guest decides to extend or book their stay at late check-out on the mobile app, the hotel key will also be updated. However, you cannot share your hotel key with your friends. Friends only work with Hyatt account owners who are logged in to the mobile app. After check-out, your hotel key will be archived in your Apple Wallet, but it will not be deleted.

The new system will require the hotel to update its room lock infrastructure to support NFC technology. This allows customers to tap to open the hotel door, much like using Apple Pay on a supported point-of-sale device. Hyatt is working with Assa Abloy on the solution, but Apple is accepting to work with the vendor of choice for the hotel. The company didn’t say which other hotel chains could be working on technology rollouts, but Hyatt said it plans to expand access to its entire global facility.

Hotel key support will be rolled out today to iPhones running iOS 15 and Apple Watch devices running watchOS 8.

