Samsung QN900ATV Review, or How to Make Friends Immediately





But even more striking than the bezelless design is the 8K part of the TV’s name. This shows that the number of pixels of a TV is 4 times that of a 4K TV and 16 times that of a high resolution TV.

Samsung’s latest flagship TV is incredibly slim. The thickest part is only 16mm deep. Of course, using a stand makes the stand deeper.

Currently, nothing is literally worth seeing in 8K resolution, but under all other conditions, the larger the pixels on a 4K TV, the better and brighter the image (on a 4K TV screen). , Less surface area is allocated for inter-pixel wiring and does not need to be quadrupled to make the currently available 4K content 8K). And the neighbor is just a bleeding friend. All of them are drawn to your home by calling an 8K siren. This should be prominently displayed in the invitation.

In any case, the proof of pudding is in the diet that reminds me, who doesn’t like pudding, so should you offer pudding even in these instant soirees? And whatever the theoretical objection to 8K, the QN900A’s images are amazingly good.

One of the mini LED LCD TVs focused on this year’s review, it uses a small light emitting diode (LED) in the backlight array to achieve local dimming that would make an LCD look like an OLED.

As you know, OLEDs have always outperformed the LCD when it comes to black display, and have always destroyed the LCD when it comes to black display, which is right next to the white highlight.

The white on the LCD display always exudes black, and the Samsung QN900A’s mini LEDs helped minimize the problem, but it always makes sense. There is still considerable flowering (as bleed-through is known), especially during the space scenes and the final credits of the movie. It’s more controlled than the LG and TCLTV we reviewed earlier, but it’s there if you’re looking for it.

TV 6.2.2 Object tracking The sound system is displayed on the back. Very good, but it’s a good idea to connect your TV to a suitable surround sound system.

Other than that, I am satisfied with the image quality of the QN900A.

The viewing angle is very good (again, not as good as the OLED viewing angle). This is an important feature to make this TV a cost-effective and time-effective way.

Remember that the more strangers you have in front of the screen at one time, the wider the net you can cast for your new friends!

The more someone sits from the dead center, the more noticeable the flowering will be, so you need to think a little about where to sit everyone. I’m going to off-axis my long shots and save the best seats for the strongest prospects, but the opposite strategy is definitely just as effective.

Black is a decent black (not the true black black you get on an OLED screen), the skin tones are great with the default settings (highly customizable if you don’t like the defaults), and the colors are dark and rich.

However, the bright highlight is where this display really shines. Bright sunlight can look very bright. In fact, I noticed that I was squinting when I was looking at high dynamic range content. This is a way to squint when you see the sun.

The screen is bright enough that if you are thinking of throwing these friendly gatherings (or friends gatherings) into your home theater, you should consider painting the walls of your home theater black. This makes the room very bright, if the walls are white, the room can lose its theater-like atmosphere.

We do not recommend this particular TV for your home theater. OLED TVs are always suitable for that style of viewing. Despite the mini LED technology, that’s still the case.

This is a TV for a room that is already brightly lit. The TV needs additional brightness just to compete with the ambient light.

In addition, inviting strangers to watch 8K TV in the intimate environment of a home theater can be a bit creepy for you and for them. Remember that just because you’ve spent thousands on TV doesn’t mean that everyone will be your best friend from the beginning.

It can take one or two episodes for this investment to pay dividends.

SAMSUNG QN900A Neo QLED 8K TVLikes Very bright screen is perfect for bright rooms. Great game features. Great movie-like image quality. I hate 8K content. bloom. A small remote that can be easily lost behind the sofa. The price is $ 6,495 for the 65-inch model, $ 8,995 for the 75-inch model, and $ 12,049 for the 85-inch model.

