The Ohio State University was selected to support the development of a research pipeline for low earth orbit space stations.





The Ohio State University is a leading university partner in NASA’s efforts to develop a new generation of commercial-based, occupied space stations.

Ohio State University research and innovation will support the Starlab Commercial Space Station. Starlab is headed by Nanoracks, a commercial space company dedicated to providing commercial access to space. Starlab’s partner organizations include Voyager Space (a major shareholder of Nanoracks), Lockheed Martin, Ohio-based Zin Technologies, the Universities Space Research Association, the International Science Park and the Innovation Fields Association.

Nanoracks has been awarded a $ 160 million space law agreement by NASA to design and design the Starlab Commercial Space Station, which hosts the space-based George Washington Carver (GWC) Science Park as part of the institution’s commercial low earth orbit development program. Deploy. Prior to the retirement of the International Space Station (ISS), Starlab supports NASA’s initiative to stimulate the commercial space economy and provide science and crew capabilities.

“Starlab is an opportunity for transformative leadership in cutting-edge research across a wide range of fields and partnerships with the commercial space sector,” said Christina M. Johnson. “It builds on Ohio State University’s strengths in industry research and leverages its existing research capabilities to support NASA’s priorities for low earth orbit development and commercialization. It is very exciting for us to have this opportunity to engage in transformational leadership and partnerships with the commercial space sector while building and leveraging our strengths in industry research. “

Starlab and GWC Science Park focus on a variety of research areas, including biology, plant and agricultural sciences, physical sciences, and materials research. Researchers have the opportunity to advance space and terrestrial agriculture. Materials and manufacturing for space flight; Artificial intelligence; Space-based remote sensing.

“The Ohio State University’s strengths and expertise across these disciplines, as well as its role as a leading land-grant research university, are excellent options for servicing Starlab as a leading university partner in this exciting program.” Executive Vice President Grace Wang said. President of Enterprise for Research, Innovation and Knowledge.

Focusing on space and terrestrial agriculture is a unique feature of this effort and demonstrates Ohio’s strengths in interdisciplinary research.

“The University of Food Agricultural and Environmental Sciences aboard the Star Lab / GWC Science Park to host and operate a ground-based” control lab “for agricultural research to help promote space and terrestrial agriculture. I’m excited to do that, “said the vice president. Cathann A. Kress, Dean of Agricultural Administration and CFAES. “Agriculture is entering the digital revolution. This partnership demonstrates our commitment to promote controlled environmental agriculture and confirms that we are poised to lead. “

“Spaceflight is just one of the most compelling situations for pursuing a wide range of cutting-edge research activities, from AI and robotics to materials and microbiology,” said Ayanna Howard, Dean of the Faculty of Engineering. I am saying. “Combining Ohio’s engineering and research capabilities with the capabilities of collaborators around the world will help create an exciting future for low-earth orbit activities, especially at cross-disciplinary intersections.”

As a major university partner, Ohio State University does the following:

We support the development and coordination of all university research at Starlab / GWC Science Park. Hosts and operates a ground-based “control lab” for agriculture and other research at the Starlab / GWC Science Park. Acts as a research gateway and catalyst for other potential users. Includes the Sovereign Space Program and the world’s private industry.

“This collaboration will help Ohio further develop our long tradition of advancing the future of space flight and continue the tradition of John Glenn and Neil Armstrong,” said Aerospace Policy. Neil Armstrong Chairman and Starlab collaboration. “Starlab and GWC Science Park can be thought of as integrating Ohio State University’s research infrastructure and many of the strengths of the campus into a low-earth orbit location.”

Ohio is in a position to receive a large amount of money to start running the university. Research work is expected to involve the Faculty of Engineering, CFAES, College of Liberal Arts, and major research centers, faculty, staff, and students.

