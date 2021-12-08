Kart Rider: Drift Launches Closed Beta on Steam and Console





KartRider: Drift is launching a closed beta version of Steam and Console today as a new free online cross-platform party racing game.

This game is the next entry in the stunningly successful KartRider racing franchise, which has been downloaded over 380 million times so far.

The closed beta will debut at 4pm. It ends at 5am on December 15th, in Pacific time today. The game will be available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One console players, as well as on Nexons Launcher and Steam PCs.

KartRider: Drift focuses on character and cart customization. The kart can be adjusted in different ways, allowing players to change their vehicle to reflect their inner racing persona. Game options range from player-created cart skins to unique character costumes. Players can tweak these elements and tinker with them to quickly create the ultimate cart.

KartRider: Drift provides players with the fastest drift-fueled racing experience with stunning graphics delivered via Unreal Engine 4. It was created from scratch for dynamic online gameplay that challenges friends across platforms.

Originally launched in 2004, Kart Rider was the first title in the Nexons kart racing series and has since gained immense popularity in Asia and beyond. As a franchise, KartRider has established a strong brand throughout the Asian market and started its official league in South Korea in 2005, showing a significant presence in esports. It’s the longest-running esports league ever.

KartRider: Drift is inspired by previous franchise titles to offer drift-fueled racing action, featuring multiple game modes and deep player-created cart and character customization. A multiplayer cart racing party game. Available on Steam, Nexon Launcher, PlayStation, and Xbox, KartRider: Drift challenges your friends by offering free online cross-platform play and progression, regardless of the platform you choose.

