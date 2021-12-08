The God of War PC system specification requires the RTX 3080 for Ultra.





PlayStation 4’s classic God of War (2018) will finally be available on Windows PCs early next year. The new trailer reveals some of the improvements players can expect from the new version of the game. With the upgrade, Sony has announced system requirements for the game and support for both Nvidia DLSS and Nvidia Reflex.

According to the trailer, God of War is designed for smooth playback at 60 frames per second at 4K resolution. It also features higher resolution shadows and more detailed screen space reflections. However, the maximum performance improvements help improve visual fidelity while minimizing the impact on game performance, making God of War PC a smoother and more pleasing version of the game. , May be brought about by Nvidias AI-driven DLSS technology.

Nvidia DLSS can be used with any Geforce RTX graphics card company, but generally you don’t need one to play the game. The minimum recommended specifications for the game require only the GTX 960, but with such a GPU it is limited to 720p and plays at about 30fps. On the other hand, to reach the 4K and 60 fps ultra settings, you need to invest in the RTX 3080. Sony also recommends installing the game on a solid state drive that applies to almost all modern PC games.

Image: SIE Santa Monica Studio / Sony Interactive Entertainment

God of War will be available on PC from January 14, 2022 via the Epic Games Store and Steam. Players who have purchased the PC version of the game will also receive the following additional content:

Kratos and Atreus Death Oath Armor Set Asylum Guardian Shield Skin Forge Shield Skin Buckler Shining Elf Soul Shield Skin Dkkenshieldr Shield Skin

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.polygon.com/22824176/god-of-war-pc-trailer-specs-system-requirements-features The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos