Niantic’s new Pokmon GO feature encourages users to “AR scan” nearby landmarks – TechCrunch





Niantic today announced the Pokmon GO feature, which encourages users to perform more AR scans of nearby landmarks. This user-generated data helps Niantic build a “real-world metaverse.” This is primarily enhanced by Lightship, a free AR development kit (ARDK).

In Pokmon GO, users access PokStops, which represent their actual location. These can be anything from ordinary mailboxes to major historic sites to cool statues that you didn’t notice in your neighborhood. Pokemon GO’s landmark database has grown much over time, largely thanks to data submitted by players in Ingress, a game built by Niantic when it was a small side project within Google. , It was already quite huge at the time of release.

To perform an AR scan of PokStop, you will be asked to tap the scan button and then walk slowly through that area while the camera is capturing data about the physical real-world environment. Players have the option to wait until later (perhaps when connected to Wi-Fi) to send a scan to Niantic. These scans will help you create a 3D world map of Niantic games and games developed through ARDK.

For some time I was able to scan PokStops and Gyms in-game, but there was little incentive for players to scan. Now when you scan PokStop, PokStop will “power up” and you will get better in-game rewards for all players who visit the stop before the powerup runs out. Rotating a Pokestop will always give the player items to help catch the Pokemon, but a powered-up stop will give more items.

PokStops has three visually different levels. Five scans reach level 1, ten scans reach level 2, and 25 scans reach level 3. The higher the level, the longer the power-up will last and the more items will be rewarded. On the other hand, in the case of Niantic, the higher the number of scans, the higher the fidelity of the data.

“Scanning new locations helps trainers around the world create exciting new AR experiences, and in the long run, create a real-world metaverse that allows people to explore a world covered in digital works. It helps, “the company said in an announcement.

All players can spin powered-up stops, but they will probably need to reach level 20 before scanning the landmarks themselves in a way that avoids spam uploads.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://techcrunch.com/2021/12/08/niantics-new-pokemon-go-feature-incentivizes-users-to-ar-scan-nearby-landmarks/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos