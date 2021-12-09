The White Magic Keyboard for iPad Pro is now $ 49 off.





In the middle of another week’s work, all of today’s best deals are headlined by Apple’s white iPad Pro magic keyboard, which sells for $ 250. This is in line with the chance to upgrade your Christmas tree with HomeKit, thanks to Anker’s popular Soundcore Q35 ANC headphones for $ 91 and the Wemos Mini Smart Plug for $ 13. Hit all and more jumps with the latest 9to5 Toys Lunch Break.

Apple’s white iPad Pro magic keyboard falls to new Amazon lows

Amazon is currently offering an Applewhite Magic Keyboard for the 12.9-inch iPad Pro for $ 300. One of the first offers since its launch earlier this year, today’s offer is $ 29 lower than previous price cuts, saving a total of $ 49 from the regular $ 349 price tag.

The Apples Magic Keyboard has been revamped with the all-new M1 iPad Pro, which has been tweaked to accommodate slightly thicker tablets. The most notable change is the white accessory, which gives it a sleek look that complements the tablet. Other than that, the overall experience is pretty much the same as before. The unique floating hinge design combines smart connector support with a built-in USB-C to refuel the device, and a backlit keyboard and built-in trackpad to complete the feature set. Take a closer look at the Hands-on Review.

The same $ 49 savings will be carried over to the 11-inch version of the Apples White Magic Keyboard. It’s currently sold on Amazon for $ 250, but today’s sale also offers a rare discount. This is because retailers have only made a second price cut from the usual $ 299. Except for being designed for the smaller Apple’s latest iPad Pro, it has all the same features as the lead deal above with a Folio design and a smooth white colorway.

Anker Soundcore Q35 ANC headphones are now $ 91

Noise-canceling over-ear headphones are up to 33% off at Anker Amazon’s official storefront. Earn Anker Soundcore Q35 Multimode Active Noise Canceling Wireless Headphones for $ 91. Usually at $ 130, this is 30% off the current rate, about $ 6 lower than the previous Gold Box mention, the lowest price we can find.

Available in obsidian blue or pink, it features a custom silk diaphragm driver and active noise canceling driven by LDAC, with three options (transport, outdoor and indoor) for different listening situations. Memory foam earpads and headbands are processed with 40 hours of wireless playback and AI-enhanced beamforming microphones for clear, noise-free voice pickup. For more information, see Launch Coverage here.

Wemos Mini Smart Plug upgrades Christmas tree for $ 13

Amazon is currently offering the Wemo Mini HomeKit smart plug V3 for $ 13. We usually get $ 25, but today we expect to save 40%, a $ 1 surpass from the previous mention just before Black Friday, a record low.

The latest Wemo smart plugs are offered in the most compact design to date, offering products that do not occupy both wall outlets. Form factor updates aside, it has the same reliable integrations as Siri, Alexa, and Assistant, and is hub-independent and connects directly to Wi-Fi. So whether you’re just looking to integrate your lamp into your smart home setup, or just want to introduce smart controls into your always-available Christmas tree, today’s deals are worth a look.

Ankers’ new NanoPro USB-C charger drops to Amazon’s lows

Ankers’ official Amazon storefront is offering a new Nano Pro 20W USB-C charger for $ 17. You usually get $ 20, but we’ve tracked the first discount since it went on sale for $ 3 off in September. As Ankers’ latest and most compact charger, the new Nano Pro packs 20W of power output via a USB-CPD port. Perfect as an iPhone companion or other smartphone, it has a unique design offered in one of four colors. Our hands-on reviews provide better ideas about what to expect.

If 20W of power can’t reduce it, Ankers’ official Amazon storefront has also rolled over these rare savings to one of the new chargers. A 40W Nano Pro 2-port USB-C charger is also available now, dropping to $ 36 in a variety of styles. Going back to the launch discount price, this is just the second most notable discount, down from the $ 40 price tag you recently paid. It packs much of the same design queue as the read deal, with only a second USB-C port and twice the power. Find out more about launch coverage.

Heat your Siri smart home with the Emersons HomeKit Sensi Thermostat

Amazon is currently discounting a selection of Emerson Sensi Smart HomeKit thermostats found by theTouch model for $ 129 in two styles. Normally you pay over $ 160, but today’s offer offers at least 20% savings, consistent with pre-Black Friday mentions at the best prices of the holiday season so far.

Just in time for all these sub-zero temperatures to rise, the Emersons smart thermostat arrives to help automate the heat of this winter. Out of the box, it’s compatible with Siri, Alexa, and the Google Assistant, making it one of the most versatile and platform-independent solutions on the market. And, as the name implies, this model also comes with a touchscreen display for monitoring or adjusting temperature without the use of a smartphone or virtual assistant.

