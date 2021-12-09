Instagram CEO faces Senator accusing his company of harming young usersExBulletin





Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri defended the company in a hearing that Senator said the site was addictive to children and bad for mental health. Jenny Kane / AP Hide captions

Switch captions Jenny Kane / AP

Jenny Kane / AP

The head of the Senate, which investigates the negative effects of Washington social media on young people, has dismissed some security measures announced by Facebook’s popular Instagram platform as “public relations tactics.”

Instagram director Adam Mosseri confronts a senator on Wednesday demanding changes to the company, angry at the exposure that photo-sharing platforms can harm some young users. Did.

Under the keen question of the Senators of both parties, Moseri defended the company’s actions and the effectiveness of the new security measures. He disputed the claim that research has shown that Instagram is addictive to young people. Instagram has an estimated 1 billion users of all ages.

On Tuesday, Instagram introduced a previously announced feature that encourages teens to take a break from the platform. The company also announced other tools, including parental controls, due out early next year, with the goal of protecting young users from harmful content.

Parental surveillance tools “may have been announced many years ago,” Connecticut Senator Richard Blumenthal told Moseri. He said the newly announced measures were inadequate and many of them were still being tested.

The pause that Instagram imposed on work on the children’s version of the platform in September “looks like a public relations tactic brought about by a hearing,” Blumental said.

“I believe the era of self-regulation and self-regulation is over,” Brumental said. “Self-regulation depends on trust. Trust is over.”

Moseri, who was testified that Facebook is now named Meta Platforms, was caught up in public and political anger at disclosure by former Facebook employee Franceshausen. She argued in front of lawmakers in the United States, Britain and Europe that Facebook’s system amplifies online hatred and extremism, making the company more profitable than user safety.

Haugen, a data scientist who worked in Facebook’s civil integrity department, strengthened her claim with a pile of internal documents she secretly copied and provided to federal securities regulators and Congress.

A Senate committee investigated Facebook’s use of information from its researchers. This shows that while Facebook publicly downplays the negative effects, it can harm young users, especially girls. For some Instagram-enthusiast teens, peer pressure generated by visual-focused apps causes mental health and body image problems, and in some cases, eating disorders and suicidal ideation. rice field.

The revelation of the report by The Wall Street Journal, based on a document leaked by Hogen, has sparked a wave of criticism from legislators, Big Tech critics, child development experts and parents.

“As responsible for Instagram, I’m particularly focused on the safety of the youngest people who use our services,” Moseri testified. “This work involves keeping minor users away from the platform, designing the right age experience for people aged 13-18, and building parental controls. Instagram is over 13 years old. It’s built for people. Children under the age of 13 aren’t. It’s allowed on Instagram. “

Moseri outlined a series of steps Instagram took to protect young people on the platform. This includes keeping children under the age of 13 away, limiting direct messages between children and adults, and banning posts that encourage suicide or self-harm.

But the reality is different, as documented by both internal and external researchers in Meta. Children under the age of 13 often lie about their age and register on Instagram, with or without their parents’ knowledge. And posts about suicide and self-harm still reach children and teens, sometimes with disastrous consequences.

Senators from both parties have united to blame the social network giant and Instagram. The photo-sharing Jaguar Note is worth about $ 100 billion, which Facebook acquired for $ 1 billion in 2012.

Facebook already said in July that it was working with parents, experts and policy makers when it introduced security measures for teens on Instagram. In fact, the company has worked with experts and other advisors on another children’s product for the Messenger Kids app, launched in late 2017.

Senators have pressured Moseri to support the legislative remedies for social media.

Among the legislation proposed by Blumenthal et al., One bill proposes an “eraser button” that allows parents to instantly delete all personal information collected from their children and teens.

Another suggestion prohibits certain features for children under the age of 16, such as automatic video playback, push alerts, like buttons, and followers. In addition, it is prohibited to collect personal data from 13 to 15 years old without permission. Also, a new digital “Bill of Rights” for minors will also limit the collection of personal data from teens.

