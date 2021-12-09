Get ready with XR Applied





Over the last decade, technological progress has seemed a bit stagnant. We know it’s not exactly true, but from the point of view of everyday users, it’s certainly how it felt.

Indeed, the bezel is slim. The battery will last a long time. But in the field of technology, it doesn’t seem to be going that fast. At least not the same kind of speed we witnessed by the first decade of this millennium.

But now we may be looking at dramatic changes that have been postponed for a long time. Reaching the limits of physical materials for building technology a few years ago, more innovative companies are now rethinking their hardware and software architectures. And some of this is a spectacular effect.

The importance of this cannot be understated. As the pace of technological innovation accelerates again, the next decade promises to be a whirlwind of progress that most of us will never come.

It ’s like matching a supercomputer to your glasses.

Augmented reality is one of the greatest features of technology that everyone is familiar with today. In particular, I’ve heard a lot about smart glasses and how they unlock the Metaverse.

Of course, all this may seem like a distant reality that is now irrelevant. At this point, such devices may look like a distant reality. Current models have chunky, overheated, and terrible battery life.

Indeed, Mark Zuckerberg has famously stated that the technical challenges of AR glasses are the equivalent of trying to adapt a supercomputer to the glasses. And he is a kind of right.

But what if we think of the previous era?

Take, for example, the Intel Pentium1 processor. The speed in 1994 was about 60MHz. Ten years later, in 2004, the technology made so much progress that the Pentium 4 easily approached 4GHz. Basically, computers have become about 50-60 times faster in 10 years.

From this point on, it was only a few years before the smartphone took off. Suddenly, we all had something similar to a supercomputer in the early 90’s in our pockets.

Raising the technology limit with horizontal scaling

Despite the rapid advances in CPU speed over the years, when the Pentium 4 started to reach 3-4 GHz, everything stopped badly. Since then, the clock speed hasn’t changed much. Unfortunately, due to the limits of heat and the speed of electrical signals, nothing more can be done.

Even supercooling your computer can cause instability due to slow signals. It takes more than one tick of the CPU clock for an electrical signal to pass through the average motherboard. Yes, even the speed of light is slow when dealing with fractions of time on a one billionth of a second scale.

To overcome this, later generations of computers began to implement multiple CPU cores. The theory here is that if things can’t be made faster, the technician needs to do more at once. This is called horizontal scaling and works well for certain applications.

Unfortunately, this also has its limits. There have been some advances in chip miniaturization over the last decade (so you can push more cores into the chip and use less power), but in reality, the last one from the technology that has reached its limits. I was only trying to get ounces of performance. For a while now.

Rethinking architecture and design unleashes major technological advances

As hardware limits impose great limits, key technological advances in the next generation need to come from new thinking. And while it took some time for this to become widespread, things are now starting to change rapidly.

An example of this kind of thinking that appeared around 2014 was the concept of fove rendering. The idea here was to use eye tracking technology to determine which parts of the image would be rendered in high quality. Other areas of the blind can be rendered at significantly reduced resolution, reducing the processing power required to obtain what is perceived as a high quality image.

Obviously, something like this didn’t make much sense at the time. Even if this was the time when the Oculus headset was publicizing itself, there wasn’t much eye-tracking hardware at the time. However, this kind of technology will have a big impact as we have witnessed the competition to make AR and VR mainstream.

False the path to exponential technological progress

An interesting example of how rethinking technology design unleashes the exponential benefits of the next generation comes from Deepfake everywhere. Here, NVIDIA has found a way to use that power to simulate the human face as a way to significantly reduce video bandwidth.

The idea is that it works like a super smart compression algorithm. Instead of capturing the entire video feed and forcing it over the Internet, this technology captures enough information to recreate a person’s face via the other party’s deepfake. As a result, bandwidth is significantly reduced.

Combining this kind of thing with 5G technology and other advances in Internet speeds will ultimately result in a kind of ultra-fast Internet that isn’t just a bit faster. I was talking about speed gains on the order of 50-100x. And all this can happen in the next few years.

What this means for investors and businesses like Xrapplied

There have been times when technological progress has been relatively stagnant, but there are signs that creative thinking is about to open up a new era of progress. Things are about to take off again. And when they do, it doesn’t take much in a blink of an eye to suddenly find themselves in the sleek, powerful AR glasses strapped to our heads.

Be careful about what this means for investors. From where most of us sit, it’s hard to know which technology will find a place in this ecosystem. What we can see is that many experiments will inevitably fail prematurely, but some of the ones that come out now will have a big impact.

With this in mind, the wise move is to look at the markets that this is inevitably trying to build: the companies that are in a position to win the AR and VR markets. It’s becoming increasingly clear that the new computing platform is only a matter of time before the technology needed to put it to practical use becomes a reality.

That’s why companies like XR Applied (CSE: XRA) make wise bets.

XRApplied is an industry-agnostic AR and VR development company that takes a variety of approaches to building technology and is poised to capture most of the future demand for AR and VR. Not only are they cross-platform, they are positioned this way through the creation of various software development tools that enable businesses to quickly push a small set of assets into the app’s full-fledged AR / VR ecosystem. I am.

For more information on XR Applied, please visit this company’s VR and AR solution website.

(Featured image by Vu Hoang (CC BY 2.0) via Flickr)

Disclaimer: This article was written by a third-party contributor and does not reflect the views of Born2Invest, its management, staff, or anyone involved. Check the disclaimer for more information.

This article may contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are commonly identified by expressions such as “believe,” “plan,” “estimate,” “become,” “plan,” and “will.” These forward-looking statements include known and unknown risks and uncertainties. This includes the following caveats and those described in this article and elsewhere on this site. We may believe that expectations are based on reasonable assumptions, but the actual results we may achieve will reflect the views of our management as of today in the future. May differ significantly from the outlook statement. In addition, be sure to read these important disclosures.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://born2invest.com/articles/tech-innovation-is-about-to-takeoff-get-ready-for-it-with-xrapplied/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

