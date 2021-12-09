Aging in place boom raises “Age Tech”





What do the approximately 71 million baby boomers and 72 million millennials in the United States have in common? They all age and all live long. These facts are accelerating the digital healthcare boom with additional kicks from COVID and will only grow in the next few years.

Both groups, now with the youngest baby boomers over the age of 60 and millennials in their early 40s, are looking for advances in care to improve their experience. Millennials, in particular, are faced with a combination of factors that make them more aware of their connected and digital health care options.

As people like venture capitalists and AgeTech authority Dominic Endicott have recently foreseen, AgeTech is here to enable the expected longevity economy.

As reported by CNBC Make It, a recent study by Harris Poll on behalf of CNBC Make It in more than 4,000 U.S. adults, about 44% of millennials born between 1981 and 1988. Reported that he was diagnosed with at least one chronic health condition. Approximately 830 of them were between the ages of 33 and 40.

Millennials, in addition to facing the effects of aging, are beginning to make decisions about elderly care for the aging parents of the baby boomer generation. The confluence of factors is driving digital solutions.

The desire to grow older at home is an important trend born of both demographic groups. This is arguably the driving force behind the launch of Amazons Alexa Together, a new subscription service designed to help caregivers and loved ones keep older people active on Tuesday (December 7th). You can access it at home without compromising your privacy.

See: Alexa Together Service Call on Advances in Remotely Connected Elderly Care

From device to home

As Age Tech’s move merges and gathers power, Big Tech and a group of other companies are working with innovation, especially in voice and devices built on ease of use.

Talking about Apple’s efforts in this direction, news site The Markup said that the latest iPhone operating system, iOS 15, is an algorithm for determining the stability of a person’s gait and the possibility of future falls. I reported. The company also released an AirPods update called Conversation Boost that can be used to help with hearing loss by increasing the volume of conversations.

In addition to devices, attention is focused on aging solutions for the elderly that solve the entire home.

In November, lowes, a major home remodeling retailer, announced a multi-year effort to partner with AARP to become a major retail destination for aging and life-changing solutions through the launch of Lowes Livable Home. Lowes Livable Home, according to the statement, offers expertise, services and affordable products in a variety of styles and budgets to meet all capabilities by creating a one-stop destination for universal design options. ..

As recently reported, some companies are already leading the AgeTech market. GreatCall, a connected health service provider in the United States, and Lyft, a ride-sharing company in the United States, have launched a transportation services project for the elderly. Older customers can order relevant transportation by pressing 0 on the phone and telling the operator where they need to go.

Reference: Telemedicine for rural and senior citizens gains bipartisan support in Congress

