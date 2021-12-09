20 Congressional Republicans Demand Google to Revive Live-Action “Life-Saving” Ads





Twenty members of Congress are calling on Google to revive ads from LiveAction, a non-profit abortion prevention organization that promoted the Heartbeat Internationals Abortion Pill Reversal (APR) hotline.

In a letter handed by Senator Steve Daines (R-Mont.) To Google CEO Sundar Pichai, members banned ads containing “life-saving information about the cancellation of abortion drugs” on September 13. I requested Google to cancel the day.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai will speak at the keynote speech at the Google I / O conference in Mountain View, CA on Tuesday, May 7, 2019. (APPhoto / Jeff Chiu)

“We are deeply disappointed that you did not revoke Google’s unjustified decision to censor lifesaving information regarding the cancellation of abortion drugs,” the letter said. “We wanted to uphold the basic principles of freedom of speech and be assured of Google’s commitment to follow science. Unfortunately, Google’s response only raises our alertness.”

Gavin Newsom: California becomes an abortion “sanctuary” if the Roe v. Wade case is overturned

In a letter held by Senate Danes, Republican Jim Banks, and Republican Doug Ramborn in the House of Representatives, members said “Google’s international dominance in multiple technical disciplines” and “life-saving information.” Its ability to protect or curb the free expression of billions of people, including communication.

“The evidence of Google’s live-action violation is one statement from the American College of Obstetrics and Gynecology (ACOG) in favor of abortion, stating that APR is not science-based,” the members wrote. “ACOG’s statement is simply false, and Google’s repetition of the false claims of this abortion-supporting organization seriously casts doubt on its commitment to work in political prejudice.”

Senator Steve Daines, R-Mont. Gave a speech at the Senate Finance Commission hearing on Wednesday, February 24, 2021 at Capitol Hill, Washington. (Michael Reynolds / Pool via AP)

Members are also associated with mifepristone, an advertisement related to progesterone, an FDA-approved drug naturally produced by pregnant women and used in abortion reversal therapy, to end pregnancy. According to the FDA, it killed at least 24 women and sent more than 1,000 to hospitals, but has not had an abortion.

“Can we assert that Mifepristone ads are fully compliant with Google’s harmful health claim policy, but not progesterone-related ads?” Asked the members.

Members then reminded Google that “Live Action is not a healthcare provider and does not offer abortion or abortion pill cancellation services.”

“This organization is a non-profit advocate for professional life, promoting a hotline for women interested in reversing the effects of mifepristone,” they write. “Women taking mifepristone are instructed to call the hotline and talk to a medical professional. The medical professional will tell you the specific medical situation of the woman before being given medical advice. I can evaluate it. “

Finally, members asked Google to answer a question from a previous letter asking if Google had contacted an “abortionist” about its decision to remove ads.

Dobbsv, a Mississippi abortion proceeding in Washington, USA, December 1, 2021. On the day of hearing the discussion at Jackson Women’s Health, pro-life demonstrators protested in front of the Supreme Court Building. (REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst)

“Google’s decision to censor live-action abortion pill reversal ads denies life-saving information to thousands of women who want to save their fetal lives from the tragic decisions they regret. “The members said. “It is advisable to quickly overturn this unjustified and undefended decision.”

In a statement, LiveAction founder and president Lila Rose said in a Google decision to remove ads: “If a mother finds information about saving her newborn child after taking an abortion drug, Hundreds of children who may have been saved have died. ” .. “

“The live-action film will not stop until our life-saving ads that drive the reversal of abortion drugs are fully revived,” Rose added. “Americans of all backgrounds and beliefs rely on Google to be a fair and impartial player when it comes to online information, and so blatantly discriminate against life-affirming information such as the cancellation of abortion medications. Must not be. “

