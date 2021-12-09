Old-fashioned face-to-face test methods suppress digital prescription





At a press conference in 1986, President Ronald Reagan said he felt that the nine most terrifying words in English were Im from the government and Im here.

Many healthcare innovators are aware of their composure and suspect that deliberate arrangements may technically violate anti-kickback, coding, or other legal chapters or sections. Most of these laws come from good places. Bad things happened in the world, and enough people believed that it might not be possible to solve the problem on its own. However, Medicare, Medicaid, CHIP, and VA believe that their uncle has gone a little crazy because health care plays a very important safety net function and the government is the biggest player.

One area where health care innovation can run into unintended consequences of well-meaning legislation is Ryan Hate Online Pharmacy Consumer Protection Act. Active 18-year-old Ryan Hate gets prescriptions from an online doctor, takes prescriptions dispensed from an online pharmacy, overdose and dies, and then regulates prescriptions on the Internet Was enacted in 2008.

The law adds a coveted restriction on obtaining regulated substances online, such as Vicodin and Klonopin. It also included the requirement that the prescriber must first evaluate the patient directly in order to prescribe a controlled substance, regardless of the reason it was prescribed. According to the law, it means a medical evaluation performed with a patient in the physical presence of a practitioner.

As a first reaction to Hate’s tragic story, this seems to be a simple precautionary measure by a well-meaning lawmaker to stop the tragic overdose that is too familiar. But this act, which bears the name of Hates, is now inadvertently braking digital health, a major innovation in medical accessibility.

The enemies the act is fighting against are prescription thoughtless dispensers in exchange for online pill mills, illegal distribution, substance use disorders, overdose, and light work (or no work) that can lead to death. The premise here is that virtual providers are more likely to be fooled or fake than face-to-face providers. Interestingly, many of Florida’s pill mills that fueled the opioid epidemic were primarily face-to-face clinics rather than telemedicine providers.

Side by side with this extreme story of telemedicine, digital health removes major barriers to access tied to clinic buildings, expensive equipment, and large staffing for patients. , The simple fact that it brings a better understanding of their health determinants. And there are more healing opportunities than ever before for face-to-face providers.

The advent of digital health represents an unprecedented change in the way people access health care and achieve overall health equity. Without geographic constraints, healthcare institutions can now match the right care provider with the right patient at the right time, no matter where the patient or care provider lives and works.

Take substance use disorder as an example. Americans in all parts of the country are working on addiction, but the availability and quality of the treatments they have are very different. Virtual-first providers like Workit and Bicycle Health are working to reverse this paradigm by providing equitable and personal addiction treatment to areas where the provider is currently underserved. They are actively contributing to some of the most cutting-edge research in the field of substance use disorders. However, their mission has been significantly reduced by simple ordinances built on the Ryan Hate Act and the pre-digitization mindset imposed by some state-specific regulations.

It is helpful to ponder this basic question when finding a solution: Will all patients benefit from face-to-face testing? In short, the answer is no.

Trials are an aid to clinical decision making and are not a substitute for it. There is no evidence that face-to-face testing reduces the prescription of unnecessary or harmful regulatory substances (and remember that many of the pill mills in Florida and elsewhere were face-to-face clinics). And while opioid overprescription is fatal and vicious, many drugs that are considered regulatory substances are prescribed in a variety of everyday general scenarios where physical examination does not add anything to the clinician’s medical decision-making. I have.

To provide some common examples, primary care clinicians may need to prescribe: 2 tablets of lorazepam for men with flight anxiety. A week of guaifenesin containing codeine for women who recover from mild bronchitis and relieve night cough. Or a stimulant to help patients with ADHD function at work.

Require patients in similar situations to bring themselves to the clinic for tests that are not clinically useful is a harm that should not be encouraged. Unnecessary tests, even unnecessary tests, often lead to accidental findings. Subsequent workups are always costly and sometimes harmful to the patient. A trusted physician-patient relationship, a thorough assessment with the physician or app to determine the need for testing, and close follow-up by a dedicated care team are really important and functional in these situations. It is not a typical inspection.

Instead of the arbitrary requirements of physical examination, safe and appropriate prescribing for both face-to-face and virtual care providers should include complete knowledge of the patient’s health history and an accessible and reliable long-term prescribing person. I have. In addition to patient knowledge and long-term relationships, prescribers must follow evidence-based practices that are prerequisites for care in all situations, supported by strong clinical decision support.

Obtaining a patient’s medical history from another medical institution can be modeled on a standard called Know Your Customer designed to prevent money laundering. Before consumers open an account and start a business relationship with a bank, the financial institution strives to prove the individual’s identity, suitability, and inherent risks to reduce fraud and abuse. Must be done. Tools and techniques vary and have changed over the years, from agents checking documents directly manually to knowledge-based questions and two-factor authentication. Today, we’re starting to see frictionless KYC in minutes, using selfies and mobile photos of important documents.

Such tools can withstand identity issues in healthcare, thereby unleashing safer online engagement between patients and providers for prescribing. In the medical history of this type of patient, imagine that the software that gates prescriptions incorporates various checks and balances. Did you collect patients with a past medical history from the remaining healthcare system-wide bills and charts? Did you check the medical history with the patient? Is there an unusual number of replenishment requests in the patient’s digital prescription history?

These are far more powerful mechanisms to prevent misuse and abuse than the pure notion of being in the same room once without historical knowledge or data.

Digital health innovations are already transforming accessibility and long-term relationships between patients and physicians. On average, in-store primary care practices involve people between the ages of 18 and 65 interacting with their primary care physician once or twice a year. Before the pandemic in the United States in March 2020, these were mostly direct visits. Virtual-first primary care practices like ours provide unprecedented levels of access between patients and trusted care teams due to Firefly Health, hassle-free technology, and the lack of expensive overhead. .. In the virtual-first primary care model, patients interact with the care team an average of 41 times a year. This near-continuous care helps build a deep relationship of trust between the patient and his care team and accurately improves the overall quality of care that the Ryan Hate method was trying to achieve.

Many companies, including Ria Health, which focuses on alcohol use disorders, and Oshi Health, which focuses on gastrointestinal disorders, bear the cost of physical plants and provide high-tech access with fast response times. I have put it in. Comprehensive care. These companies generally have a much more contextual and intimate understanding of the patient than face-to-face care generally allows.

And the obsolete classes of law and regulation represented by the Ryan Hate Act could end before these emerging revolutions begin.

Americans now know how much they can work with virtual connections, perhaps more than we wanted. And if we can bring our law with us, it’s often more efficient than connecting directly.

Huge unintended harm if thousands of new venture-backed digital health companies that are having an early impact on healthcare costs and accessibility are prevented from writing important prescriptions just because they are virtual. Will occur. Digital health parity requires parity to be included in prescribing regulations, not just payments. Without such equivalence, the monopoly of providers in different regions today would once again remove their most significant turmoil, along with some of the most significant changes in health care seen in the years.

We are convinced that there are other ways to achieve the goal of preventing patient harm that is open to all of them, which is superior to the anachronistic Ryan Hate method. Mandating unnecessary face-to-face inspections is an indiscriminate barrier to access and quality care. As an industry and country, focus on enabling digital health innovations to improve access to care for all.

Nisha Basu is Firefly Health’s primary care physician and medical director, the first virtual primary care practice and health plan, and a part-time lecturer at Harvard Medical School. Jonathan Bush is co-founder and chief executive officer of Zus Health, a healthcare technology platform vendor, and chairman of Firefly Health.

