Google search year 2021 was dominated by sports and “squid games”





People around the world were still searching for information about the COVID-19 pandemic, but other topics such as cricket and squid games dominated Google’s 2021 search year. The T20 World Cup match is at the top of the global search this year, along with other sporting events such as UEFA EURO 2021 and the NBA, and the hit Netflix Korean Series squid game. DMX, who died this year, was also one of the most popular searches.

Afghanistan, which was hijacked by the Taliban, was the top trend news of the year. COVID, as you might expect, is still a hot topic as COVID vaccines, stimulus checks and the virus itself have been added to Afghanistan’s top trend news list. It seems that more and more people are interested in cryptocurrencies, at least about it, and have a special interest in the prices of Dogecoin and Ethereum. Current events such as Hurricane Aida, Georgia Senate Race, and Meme Stocks (AMC and GME) are on the list.

Alec Baldwin occupies the top spot for this year’s top trends, followed by Kyle Rittenhouse. President Biden and athletes Tiger Woods and Simone Biles also made waves this year. Meanwhile, Pete Davison, Armie Hammer, Elliot Page and Dave Chappelle were among the most searched celebrities. Marvel movies remain popular, with Eternals at the top of trending films, followed by Black Widow. Shang-Chi and Legend of the Ten Rings are also on the list along with other hits of the year, such as Dune and Red Notice.

Squid Game has attracted the attention of people around the world, with Bridgerton, WandaVision, Cobra Kai and Loki on the list of popular TV shows. Olivia Rodrigo’s driver license, Lil Nas X’s Montero (Call Me by Your Name), Industry Baby, and Walker Hayes’ Fancy Like are some of the most popular songs of the year. PopCat, FIFA 22, Battlefield 2042, Monster Hunter Rise, Resident Evil Village and Genshin Impact are part of the top game list. Finally, it seems that people all over the world wanted Bilia Tacos, Nasi Goreng, Feta Pasta, Sugar Yaki and Charcuterie Boards this year.

Here you can see the year-round in search results for different categories.

