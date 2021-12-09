Frost & Sullivan was awarded the 2021 Global OSS / BSS Technology Innovation Award for becoming a communications service provider with a cloud-native full-stack BSS / OSS solution.





The Netcracker Digital BSS / OSS portfolio helps CSPs reduce complexity, accelerate innovation, and significantly reduce deployment and operational costs.

San Antonio, December 8, 2021 / CNW / –Frost & Sullivan recently evaluated the Global Operations Support Systems (OSS) / Business Support Systems (BSS) market and based on its findings, Netcracker in 2021 Global OSS / We are aware of technology. BSS Technology Innovation Award.

Netcracker’s innovative solutions bridge the gap between customer needs and available market solutions to help CSP thrive as the industry moves into the 5G era. In addition, this solution allows CSPs to optimize their return on investment (ROI) and increase customer returns. Available in modular or suite options, this solution has the potential to enable ecosystem partners to change products and services on the fly and expand the B2B2X market. In addition, this update allows CSPs with a wide range of products and services to extend their customer loyalty programs to any list. Ultimately, CSPs deliver results and monetize their business models as they move forward in a highly competitive environment.

Netcracker’s solution helps CSP recover from the COVID-19 crisis and turn it into a bigger opportunity for change. Netcracker is an innovative, future-proof solution that supports CSP to become a one-stop shop for solutions tailored to pandemic-specific requirements.

The Netcracker Digital BSS / OSS suite enables CSPs to get the most out of their business model through multi-cloud deployment, full-scale automation, enhanced customer engagement, and new market creation. CSPs can leverage the platform to win more business from the supply chain. Increases platform security, even on the public cloud. Enable analysis. In addition, this platform helps you acquire and retain customers.

Mei Lee Quah, Associate Director of ICT Research, said: Win in the OSS / BSS field. With unique and innovative solutions and features, Netcracker will undoubtedly continue its legacy as a strong player in the market by helping CSP thrive as the industry moves into the 5G era.

Ari Banerjee, SVP of Strategy at Netcracker, said: “This prestigious recognition supports operators around the world to bring digital services to market, quickly monetize them, provide a digital-first omni-channel customer experience, and support a rich ecosystem of partners to support any cloud environment. Verify the work you are doing to “”

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to companies that develop products with innovative features that are rapidly gaining acceptance in the market. This award recognizes the quality of the solution and the increased customer value it enables.

The Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Awards recognize companies in different regions and global markets for outstanding and outstanding performance in leadership, innovation, customer service and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify industry best practices.

About Frost & Sullivan

For 60 years, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for helping investors, corporate leaders and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, megatrends, new business models and corporate behavior. There are, and as a result, growth opportunities that drive future success. Contact: Start the discussion. Contact: Start the discussion.

contact:

Claudia Toscano P: 1.956.533.5915E: [email protected]

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, provides service providers around the world with mission-critical digital transformation solutions. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables massive digital transformation, unleashing opportunities for cloud, virtualization and changing mobile ecosystems. With over 25 years of uninterrupted service delivery, our unique combination of technology, talent and expertise helps companies transform their networks and deliver better experiences to their customers.

For more information, please visit www.netcracker.com.

Sauce Frost & Sullivan

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newswire.ca/news-releases/frost-amp-sullivan-recognizes-netcracker-with-2021-global-oss-bss-technology-innovation-award-for-enabling-communication-service-providers-with-its-cloud-native-full-stack-bss-oss-solution-806901702.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos